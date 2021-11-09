How pandemic has put the spotlight on OH accreditation

response to the Health is everyone’s business consultation over the summer highlighted that SEQOHS is central to its thinking in terms of ensuring providers can show they are delivering services of sufficient quality, especially those delivering services under its proposed OH subsidy model. As the response document said: “Government believes linking quality requirements to a provider’s eligibility to deliver subsidised services could incentivise providers to continue to offer a good standard of service, and support quality improvement in the market.” Making access to OH services more widespread and accessible could “lead to a rise in demand, and potential new customers of OH will require support to ensure they are not purchasing inappropriate or low-value services”, it cautioned. Government therefore intended to explore the “potential of outcome-linked measures to support providers to improve and innovate”, including “piloting outcome-linked metrics with OH providers and employers which could be used to support continual provider improvement and improve employer chSince its launch more than a decade ago, the SEQOHS accreditation scheme has become the gold standard by which an OH provider evidences its quality of delivery to clients and customers. But the pandemic has brought into the spotlight other accreditation models that can also be of value to OH practitioners, as one leading OH nurse has found. Nic Paton reports. When you think about ‘accreditation’ in the context of occupational health, most practitioners, quite understandably, will probably jump straight to SEQOHS, the Safe, Effective, Quality Occupational Health Service accreditation scheme run by the Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM). Since its launch in 2010, the scheme has rapidly become something of a gold standard for providers to show clients and customers that they are working to a high level and can, effectively, deliver what they say on the tin. Being able to demonstrate SEQOHS accreditation has become pretty much a mandatory requirement for providers tendering for contracts within the public sector, for many large private sector organisations and for local and national government in particular. Indeed, the government’s