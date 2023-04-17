Disability: Making hybrid working accessible for all

Hybrid working is often hailed as important for the inclusion of disabled employees, but as Rachel Murray points out, it is only successful if organisations challenge themselves to do better and ask workers about their needs.

An increase in remote working has helped many companies explore what is possible in terms of providing flexibility while maintaining productivity. This presents opportunities for greater accessibility, benefiting groups such as parents, those with caring responsibilities and those with disabilities.

But in a more hybrid world of work, where some office attendance is still required, it is important to keep accessibility front of mind and organisations need to challenge themselves to do better.

Leadership is key

Often the first step towards a more inclusive workplace is creating a culture of responsibility and accountability from the top. For example, at Bupa Global & UK we’re part of the government’s Disability Confident scheme which means that we’re committed to increasing understanding of disability and inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

And through our partnership with ParalympicsGB, our people can see that we’re working to take practical steps towards promoting greater inclusion in society as a whole.

By taking a lead on these issues at the highest level, employers can lay the groundwork for empathetic yet productive conversations at work, focused on what improvements can be made to support the workforce as a whole.

Fighting ableism

Challenging ableism within the workplace is of the utmost importance, especially given that one in three people still think disabled people are less productive than non-disabled people, according to the disability charity Scope.

Training and learning are valuable investments, so that line managers feel confident in speaking about disability, challenging discrimination and ensuring that disabled employees know how to ask for adjustments.

Peer support is also crucial. Developing networks and opportunities for disabled colleagues to connect, including online groups and meetings inside and outside of work, can create a stronger sense of belonging and awareness. For example, at Bupa, our ‘Be You at Bupa’ network helps to promote visibility and a sense of belonging for our people. Our aim is to educate and build awareness of diversity and inclusion in a safe, open space where everyone feels able to be themselves.

The office environment

As many people head back to the office for at least part of the week, businesses can no longer lean on the accessibility benefits of home working. It’s important that companies are constantly checking that their accessibility credentials are up to scratch. This includes the physical environment such as accessible parking, desks and evacuation plans, but it also means thinking about flexibility, use of language and even social events, to ensure inclusivity more broadly.

A good starting point is conducting listening sessions with disabled colleagues to understand any pain points and where improvements are needed. An action plan should then be taken forward, with responsibilities assigned to specific people.

It’s also important not to assume that people with the same disability will need similar solutions. Adjustments should be tailored to the needs of the individual, after careful consideration and the advice of experts and colleagues.

Highlighting the support available is as vital as providing it in the first place. Signposting could be done via a workplace intranet, trained champions, and training days.

Remote work still presents challenges

With hybrid working comes time spent working from home. And although remote working can present opportunities for both employers and employees, it still requires businesses to carefully consider accessibility.

When staff attend the office less frequently it’s easy for disabilities to go unnoticed. This is on top of existing barriers and issues. Bupa research shows that 43% of people with less visible disabilities have kept them hidden from their employer due to concerns over how they might be treated at work.

When it comes to setting the standards for hybrid working, it’s vital that businesses look at the working world holistically, and not just in an office environment. This might mean signposting employees to the support available when setting up their home working space, providing specialist equipment or software or involving occupational health colleagues.

It is important to be flexible too; making adjustments based on individual need – even if not mandated in company policies – will have a long-term impact on employee happiness and productivity.

The charity Scope suggests that employers and employees with mental or physical disabilities should have a conversation to establish any additional needs around working from home – for example, ensuring there is space to work undisturbed, access to a computer, and that the right digital tools – such as Trello, Skype or Slack – are provided to help facilitate working with others.

Creating a disability-friendly workplace culture means going beyond just meeting legal requirements – it is about ensuring that disabled people are championed at work. This is a task that takes consistent reflection, strong leadership and an ability to react to change. The outcome is invaluable – a workforce with greater diversity of outlook, where everybody feels comfortable and able to contribute their best every day.

