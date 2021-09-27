Former SOM president: ‘I was eating, sleeping, dreaming Covid’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

“It has been a year I will never forget, and an incredible opportunity.” So reflects Professor Anne Harriss on her year as president of SOM, which came to an end over the summer. As one of the UK’s leading occupational health nurses, Harriss, who is also CPD editor of OHW+, was the first non-physician to assume the presidency of the society, a body that is often assumed to be primarily for occupational physicians, even though in recent years it has been working hard to broaden its reach and membership base. A Queen’s Nurse, emeritus professor in occupational health, fellow of the Royal College of Nursing, and honorary fellow of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, Harriss was well-placed to follow in the footsteps of Dr Will Ponsonby in a role that, she had assumed, would be mostly about networking and advocacy for the profession, not to mention a good few social events. As she tells OHW+: “I was expecting a nice, social year – going to meet the various groups, giving a few papers here and there but, really, quite social, as I was coming to the end of my time at London South Bank University.” The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic and the biggest public health crisis to hit the UK – and the world – in generations of course rather put paid to that. “I had six months as president-elect, when it was all calm and normal, and then, suddenly, in February 2020 – I was made president-elect in June 2019 – Covid began spreading round the world. We had our first cases in the UK around the end of January/beginning of February. Then of course by the end of March, with the first lockdown, things really hotted up,” Harriss recalls.