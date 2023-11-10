Government rejects calls for more support for rural mental health

The government has rejected calls by MPs to invest more in supporting the mental health of people living in rural communities, especially farmers.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee in May warned that rural workers face particular stresses.

These included unpredictable weather and animal health crises, changing and uncertain government policies, isolation, poor public transport and a relative lack of digital connectivity.

These contributed to poor mental health outcomes for all categories of people across rural communities in England, but especially among farm workers and vets.

Vets, who regularly deal with animal mortality, epidemics and disturbing situations around TB testing, were especially affected by stress, the MPs said, citing a 2018 survey of British Veterinary Association members that 77% were concerned about a colleague or fellow student’s mental health and wellbeing.

However, the government’s response to the committee dismissed a range of its recommendations. For example, it rejected calls to establish a National Working Group on suicide prevention specific to agricultural and veterinary occupations.

Ministers argued the government’s existing Suicide Prevention Strategy, published in September, encompasses those living in rural areas.

It also rejected a recommendation that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department of Health and Social Care set up a joint rural mental health policy and delivery team, arguing that “existing channels” would be more effective.

The government turned down calls for integrated interventions with the Department for Transport and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to improve access to rural mental health services. Instead, ministers pointed to a “range of actions” outlined in the June policy paper Unleashing Rural Opportunities.

Committee chair Sir Robert Goodwill said: “Our committee was hopeful that the government would recognise the distinct needs and circumstances of the rural population and would follow our carefully considered recommendations to support and protect them.

“While we recognise that the government has taken measures to support the mental health of the general population, we are disappointed by its rejection of measures to support the specific and identifiable mental health needs of those who live in rural areas.

“This was an opportunity to make significant changes which could greatly impact our rural communities. With this response the government demonstrates a worrying degree of complacency on the issue and so will fail to confront the significant problem of improving rural mental health.”

Separately, research has suggested that one in three ‘Generation Z’ employees, or those aged 16-23, says they’ve experienced a mental health problem.

The poll by Fruitful Insights and Legal & General found this cohort of workers were experiencing more mental health issues related to stress, anxiety and depression than any other cohort in the last 12 months.

More than three-quarters (77%) said they were likely to leave their employer, while only 23% were committed to staying.