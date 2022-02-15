Government vows to tackle resourcing in health and social care

suggested that staff shortages were the biggest driver of burnout in the NHS in England and recommended a total overhaul of workforce planning practices in the health and care sectors. In its response published today, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it recognises that more needs to be done to support an “inclusive and compassionate” culture in the NHS and to ensure it is "well staffed". “Ongoing recruitment and workforce support will be central to continuing to manage the pandemic and supporting recovery in the NHS, as well as delivering the ambitions of the NHS Long Term Plan,” it added. “We know that the pressures on the workforce have been extremely high and we recognised at an early stage [of the pandemic] the toll this may place on the mental health and wellbeing of health and care staff, prioritising the need for enhanced wellbeing and mental health support for all NHS and social care staff.” The DHSC’s response said it will consider developing an NHS and social care migration policy framework to support local and national workforce planning. It will also explore whether to introduce a “people plan” for social care – similar to the plan that exists for the NHS. It said it recognises that international staff are critical to the workforce in the short- and medium-term while domestic staffing supply is increased, and acknowledges the “lack of parity” between nurses and other professional groups under the current regime. It wants local authorities to take an active role in the recruitment and retention of social care workers by “utilising their oversight of local systems, the labour market, future demand for care services, and trends and patterns in adult sociThe government has recognised that pressure on the health and social care workforce has been ‘extremely high’ and has promised to work with health and care providers to ‘ensure a culture of staff health and wellbeing is embedded across all organisations’ and staff shortages are tackled. Last year the parliamentary Health and Social Care Committee