Ethnic minority NHS workers suffer ‘shocking’ racism and unfair treatment

using and trying to access health services. The study finds that:A damning report has highlighted the extent of inequality and discrimination faced by ethnic minority staff in the NHS, who are less likely to be shortlisted for jobs or promotions and more likely than their white counterparts to suffer abuse and harassment. A review of journal articles by academics at the University of Manchester, University of Sheffield and University of Sussex, found evidence of inequality across a broad range of professions in the NHS. Black workers in particular endured significant racist abuse from colleagues and patients, but discrimination was experienced by all ethnic minority groups. The review also looked at the inequalities and discrimination people from ethnic minority backgrounds face when
- international nurses described feeling distressed, confused and humiliated because of the covert and overt discrimination they experienced. Examples included patients refusing care from international or Black nurses, and managers being seen to apply more scrutiny to Black international nurses working in their team;
- Black African nurses felt that their experience and knowledge were not respected. Some nurses spoke of how they were made to look stupid if they asked for help with new procedures, while some were prevented from undertaking some procedures even when they were competent;
- overseas nurses were exposed to overt hostility and racism from patients;
- overseas nurses experienced exclusionary treatment in work allocation, for example being allocated direct care rather than “higher status” tasks;
- discrimination is reported far more by people in non-White groups (25.6%) than by White staff (9.5%);
- ethnic minority frontline workers were nearly five times as likely to report a positive Covid-19 test compared with a White general population reference group;
- ethnic minority staff in senior roles were nearly four times as likely to be working in patient-facing roles as their White counterparts during the Covid-19 pandemic, placing them at a higher risk of infection;
- 47% of those identifying as White reported receiving sufficient information on PPE, compared with 33% of those identifying as ‘BAME/mixed ethnicity’;
- limite