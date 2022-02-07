Half of paramedics suffering from burnout

published in the Journal of Paramedic Practice, concluded 87% were “displaying moderate or high levels of depersonalisation” towards their work. The causes of this stress were complex, but attributed to a combination of a perceived lack of management support, the public’s “misuse” of the ambulance service, “involuntary” overtime, and a generally poor work-life balance. Burnout, the study authors also argued, “poses a genuine threat to retention in the ambulance service and needs addressing”. This included the need for more proactive screening, it recommended, better communication between staff and management and wider access to counselling. “This problem of burnout is beginning to be acknowledged but further evidence is needed to understand it in more depth in order for effective solutions to be developed,” the study concluded. Separately, but in further evidence of the pressure the health service is under, it has emerged that NHS cancer waits have reached record highs.More than half of paramedics are suffering from burnout caused by the stress and pressure of coping with the pandemic and soaring workloads, a study has found. Although the vast majority (94%) of the nearly 400 frontline paramedics who participated in the study still felt a sense of personal achievement in their role, more than 50% were also experiencing varying levels of the burnout. The study,