AnxietyNHSConditionsCancerDepression

Half of paramedics suffering from burnout

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton More than half of paramedics are suffering from burnout according to a study. Image: Shutterstock
More than half of paramedics are suffering from burnout according to a study. Image: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than half of paramedics are suffering from burnout caused by the stress and pressure of coping with the pandemic and soaring workloads, a study has found. Although the vast majority (94%) of the nearly 400 frontline paramedics who participated in the study still felt a sense of personal achievement in their role, more than 50% were also experiencing varying levels of the burnout. The study, published in the Journal of Paramedic Practice, concluded 87% were “displaying moderate or high levels of depersonalisation” towards their work. The causes of this stress were complex, but attributed to a combination of a perceived lack of management support, the public’s “misuse” of the ambulance service, “involuntary” overtime, and a generally poor work-life balance. Burnout, the study authors also argued, “poses a genuine threat to retention in the ambulance service and needs addressing”. This included the need for more proactive screening, it recommended, better communication between staff and management and wider access to counselling. “This problem of burnout is beginning to be acknowledged but further evidence is needed to understand it in more depth in order for effective solutions to be developed,” the study concluded. Separately, but in further evidence of the pressure the health service is under, it has emerged that NHS cancer waits have reached record highs.

Workplace burnout

HR struggling because of increasing employee burnout Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers
An analysis for the House of Commons library, commissioned by the Labour Party, concluded nearly 300,000 people had been unable to see a cancer specialist within two weeks of an urgent referral between April and November. The number unable to start treatment such chemotherapy or surgery within 31 to 62 days, which is the parameter the NHS tries to guarantee, was expected to exceed 75,000 for the first time. S
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HR struggling because of increasing employee burnout

How ‘Top Employers’ are supporting business growth with...

Pandemic causing stress and sleep ‘crisis’ among school...

Less than half rate UK firms’ mental health...

‘Avoid clinical language to get construction workers to...

Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS...

Two-thirds of doctors feeling overwhelmed

Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers

Two in five don’t trust their employer to...

Occupational health must be at heart of NHS...