Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS doctors

The poll of more than 500 doctors across the UK carried out in the past month by the Medical Defence Union concluded there had been almost 40 near misses as a direct result of exhaustion, with patients actually sustaining harm in at least seven cases. The survey findings, published in The Guardian newspaper, found six in 10 doctors (59%) reported their sleep patterns had worsened during the pandemic. More than a quarter (26%) admitted being so tired their ability to treat patients was “impaired”. Of these, one in six (18%) said a patient had been harmed or a near miss had occurred as a result. One described how a patient collapsed after being prescribed penicillin, something they had previously told the same doctor they were allergic to. The doctor blamed a “perfect storm” of “chronic fatigue” and “an unmanageable workload”. The situation was being compounded by widespread staff shortages because of the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, the survey also concluded. Side-effects reported by doctors due to sleep deprivation included poor concentration (64%), decision-making difficulties (40%), mood swings (37%), and mental health problems (30%).Nearly one in 10 (9%) of the medics polled said they felt sleep deprived at work on a daily basis. A further 28% reported feeling sleep deprived every week. More than one in six (17%) said sleep deprivation was affecting their ability to care for patients. Nearly all (92%) of the medics surveyed said they were working more additional hours than the