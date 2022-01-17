Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS doctors

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A lack of sleep is impairing the ability of one doctor in four in the NHS to do their job properly, a survey has said. The poll of more than 500 doctors across the UK carried out in the past month by the Medical Defence Union concluded there had been almost 40 near misses as a direct result of exhaustion, with patients actually sustaining harm in at least seven cases. The survey findings, published in The Guardian newspaper, found six in 10 doctors (59%) reported their sleep patterns had worsened during the pandemic. More than a quarter (26%) admitted being so tired their ability to treat patients was “impaired”. Of these, one in six (18%) said a patient had been harmed or a near miss had occurred as a result. One described how a patient collapsed after being prescribed penicillin, something they had previously told the same doctor they were allergic to. The doctor blamed a “perfect storm” of “chronic fatigue” and “an unmanageable workload”. The situation was being compounded by widespread staff shortages because of the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, the survey also concluded. Side-effects reported by doctors due to sleep deprivation included poor concentration (64%), decision-making difficulties (40%), mood swings (37%), and mental health problems (30%).
Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.