Latest NewsEmployee relationsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Thousands of Airbus staff vote to strike over pay

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The employees work at factories that produce wings for Airbus commercial aircraft
Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com
The employees work at factories that produce wings for Airbus commercial aircraft
Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Thousands of Airbus workers at its factories in North Wales and Gloucestershire have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. Around 3,000 employees, who are members of the Unite union, voted for strike action after the company refused to improve on what the union described as an “unacceptably low” pay offer for 2021. It follows a pay freeze that was implemented in 2020, when many workers at the Broughton, Flintshire, plant also saw their hours cut in order to save jobs. The employees are based at Airbus’ Broughton and Filton, Gloucestershire sites, which design, test and manufacture aircraft wings. Ninety-four per cent of union members at these sites voted to strike, which could begin in March, on an 84% turnout. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This vote makes it abundantly clear that our members are totally dissatisfied with Airbus’ unacceptably low pay offer. Airbus needs to acknowledge that and table a sensible offer, one that amply reflects rising living costs, before this dispute escalates further.

Industrial action

How can HR respond to the threat of industrial action?

How to avoid a dispute escalating into industrial action 
“The deal simply does not reflect our members’ hard work and dedication, nor the sacrifices they have made over the last two years. There is no excuse – Airbus can well afford to pay its workers the decent rise they deserve and it should move to do so without delay.” Unite national officer for aerospace, Rhys McCarthy, said: “In 2020, Airbus workers accepted a pay freeze and since then have worked extremely hard to get the company back on track as the country emerges from the pandemic. “Now Airbus needs to step up and ensure they have a fair pay increase to help mitigate rocketing infla
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

University staff begin 10-day strike action

Universities union votes for 10 days of strike...

Financial Conduct Authority faces strike threat over pay...

Making the world of work better: TUC’s Paul...

Tube drivers vote to strike over job security,...

Further strikes over work-life balance to blight reopening...

Tesco averts pre-Christmas strike action with latest deal

How can HR respond to the threat of...

Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains...

Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute