Thousands of Airbus staff vote to strike over pay

saw their hours cut in order to save jobs. The employees are based at Airbus’ Broughton and Filton, Gloucestershire sites, which design, test and manufacture aircraft wings. Ninety-four per cent of union members at these sites voted to strike, which could begin in March, on an 84% turnout. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This vote makes it abundantly clear that our members are totally dissatisfied with Airbus’ unacceptably low pay offer. Airbus needs to acknowledge that and table a sensible offer, one that amply reflects rising living costs, before this dispute escalates further.Thousands of Airbus workers at its factories in North Wales and Gloucestershire have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. Around 3,000 employees, who are members of the Unite union, voted for strike action after the company refused to improve on what the union described as an “unacceptably low” pay offer for 2021. It follows a pay freeze that was implemented in 2020, when many workers at the Broughton, Flintshire, plant also