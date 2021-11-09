EY partner fined after sexually harassing employee on skiing trip

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A partner at accountancy firm EY has been fined thousands of pounds after he admitted directing sexual comments towards a female trainee on a company skiing trip. Industry regulator the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) found that Neil Hutt acted obscenely towards a trainee accountant during a trip in January 2019. The tribunal was told that the woman felt “shocked and disappointed” after Hutt told her at “I’m going to f*** you” while they were having lunch with other employees. A further comment of a sexual nature was made later that day while the group were having drinks outside. The woman was discussing an incident where a snowboarder had “bashed” into her from behind, when Hutt interrupted and allegedly said, “that’s funny because I’m going to be bashing you from behind this afternoon”. EY conducted an internal investigation. The woman said the process had been uncomfortable and embarrassing for her as she had to recount what was said to senior members of the firm. She said rumours around the office had left her feeling isolated and she found it difficult coming into work.
