EY partner fined after sexually harassing employee on skiing trip

Industry regulator the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) found that Neil Hutt acted obscenely towards a trainee accountant during a trip in January 2019. The tribunal was told that the woman felt “shocked and disappointed” after Hutt told her at “I’m going to f*** you” while they were having lunch with other employees. A further comment of a sexual nature was made later that day while the group were having drinks outside. The woman was discussing an incident where a snowboarder had “bashed” into her from behind, when Hutt interrupted and allegedly said, “that’s funny because I’m going to be bashing you from behind this afternoon”. EY conducted an internal investigation. The woman said the process had been uncomfortable and embarrassing for her as she had to recount what was said to senior members of the firm. She said rumours around the office had left her feeling isolated and she found it difficult coming into work.During the internal investigation, Hutt disputed the words used but accepted that he had taken the joke too far and was embarrassed by what had happened. He was given a final written warning following the incident and the firm imposed a financial penalty of £75,000 in the form of a salary deduction. He was required to abide by all reasonable requests in respect of working with the woman; to attend diversity and inclusion training; and to agree to be an advocate for the firm’s cultural improvement, including talking to peers about his conduct and what he had learned. The ICAEW’s disciplinary panel noted that Hutt had showed remorse and had taken remedial st