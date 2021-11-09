Sexual harassmentLatest NewsDisciplineDiscipline and grievancesBullying and harassment

EY partner fined after sexually harassing employee on skiing trip

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The incident was investigated by the accountant's employer, EY
D MacDonald / Shutterstock.com
The incident was investigated by the accountant's employer, EY
D MacDonald / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A partner at accountancy firm EY has been fined thousands of pounds after he admitted directing sexual comments towards a female trainee on a company skiing trip. Industry regulator the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) found that Neil Hutt acted obscenely towards a trainee accountant during a trip in January 2019. The tribunal was told that the woman felt “shocked and disappointed” after Hutt told her at “I’m going to f*** you” while they were having lunch with other employees. A further comment of a sexual nature was made later that day while the group were having drinks outside. The woman was discussing an incident where a snowboarder had “bashed” into her from behind, when Hutt interrupted and allegedly said, “that’s funny because I’m going to be bashing you from behind this afternoon”. EY conducted an internal investigation. The woman said the process had been uncomfortable and embarrassing for her as she had to recount what was said to senior members of the firm. She said rumours around the office had left her feeling isolated and she found it difficult coming into work. During the internal investigation, Hutt disputed the words used but accepted that he had taken the joke too far and was embarrassed by what had happened. He was given a final written warning following the incident and the firm imposed a financial penalty of £75,000 in the form of a salary deduction. He was required to abide by all reasonable requests in respect of working with the woman; to attend diversity and inclusion training; and to agree to be an advocate for the firm’s cultural improvement, including talking to peers about his conduct and what he had learned. The ICAEW’s disciplinary panel noted that Hutt had showed remorse and had taken remedial st
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Soldiers and officers to be trained in sexual...

US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment...

Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police...

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm,...

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual...

Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with...

US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture,...

Employers to be liable if they don’t prevent...

Blog post alleges sexual harassment and misogyny in...

Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says...