Office air pollution worsens cognitive function

research by scientists at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Boston, examined 300 office workers in six countries including the UK, in fields such as engineering, property investment, architecture and technology. It revealed that higher concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air and lower ventilation rates were linked with slower response times and reduced accuracy in cognitive tests. The study investigated a type of pollution known as PM2.5, which consists of particles less than 2.5 micrometres long and is thought to be particularly damaging to health. It also looked at levels of carbon dioxide, which increase in poorly ventilated spaces. Jose Guillermo Cedeño Laurent, a research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health and lead author of the study, said the impact on cognitive function of the pollution was serious. “Our study adds to the emerging evidence that air pollution has an impact on our brain. The findings show that increases in PM2.5 levels were associated with acute reductions in cognitive function. It’s the first time we’ve seen these short-term effects among younger adults,” he said. Carbon dioxide was also responsible for slow mental response times. Tests based on colour recognition showed that responses were slower and accuracy fell as PM2.5 and carbon dioxide levels increased. Arithmetic-based tests were also used. These found that increases in carbon dioxide but not PM2.5 were associated with slower response times. As concentrations of both pollutants increased, however, participants completed fewer questions correctly in the allotted test time.An in-depth US-commissioned study has found that the air quality in an office can have a significant impact on the cognitive ability of the people who work there. The year-long