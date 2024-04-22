HPV vaccine effective against cervical cancer, but take-up low

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine programme is up to 95% effective in preventing cervical cancer, official data has shown.

Analysis from the Office for National Statistics has shown this high rate of reduction in the risk of cervical cancer diagnosis can be achieved through vaccination for women aged between 23 and 30.

However, while welcoming the findings, the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has warned that these results can only be achieved through continued uptake.

It has pointed out that uptake of the HPV vaccine is now significantly lower than before the pandemic, according to government data. Despite this, NHS England has pledged to eradicate cervical cancer by 2040.

The society has also pointed to data showing that the HPV immunisation programme in England almost eliminated cervical cancer in women born since 1995. The prevalence of the types of HPV linked to cancer in vaccinated women dropped dramatically to less than 1%.

In January, Scotland declared no cervical cancer cases have been detected in fully vaccinated women following the start of its HPV immunisation programme for those aged 12-13 in 2008.

RSPH chief executive William Roberts said: “The HPV vaccination programme is a success story of public health prevention. It is a simple, safe and effective intervention that is having dramatic results. When we think big on public heath, the results are transformative.

“This vaccine has the potential to save, and improve the lives of thousands of children by giving them a life free of cancer. As well as saving the health service money, the vaccine will prevent the children of today, as they grow up, from having to deal with the immense physical and emotional hardship that cancer has on people and their loved ones.

“Like all vaccines, its success wholly depends on continued uptake. That’s why it’s disappointing to see vaccination rates falling among children. Like many in the public health community, we are concerned about the long-term implications this could have. We know that young people overwhelmingly trust vaccines and we need to find ways to make it as simple as possible to get jabbed. This is a trend that we can and need to reverse to protect the health of future generations,” Roberts added.