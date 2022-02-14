Embarassment top reason for women delaying cervical smears

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A new survey conducted for the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England found that, although the majority (89%) of women and people with a cervix were glad they attended a cervical screening and 81% felt the health professional put them at ease during the test, there are still numerous barriers that prevent people from booking a cervical smear when invited. Embarrassment was the most common reason for never having attended or missing an appointment (42% of respondents), followed by those who “kept putting it off” (34%) and those who were “worried it would be painful” (28%). Seven per cent of women over 25 surveyed said they had never had a smear test, rising to 15% among lesbian or bisexual women. The DHSC and NHS have launched a campaign to encourage those who are eligible for a cervical screening not to ignore their invite and to book an appointment with their GP or sexual health clinic if they missed their last one. In England, NHS cervical screening is offered to women and people with a cervix between the ages of 24 and 49 every three years. For those between the ages of 50 and 64, screening is offered every five years. The latest figures from March 2021 showed that 30% of eligible people aged between 25 and 64 have not been screened. Around 2,700 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England each year, and approximately 690 women die from the disease. Cervical screening is vital for detecting high risk types of human papilloma virus (HPV) – the virus that can cause the disease – so that treatment can begin as early as possible, maximising a person's chances of survival.