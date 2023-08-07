HR’s post-pandemic wellbeing yet to bounce back

HR professionals’ wellbeing is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to research from Culture Amp.

The company worked with Monash Business School on a three-year research project which found that in 2020, just as the pandemic began, 45% of HR workers felt equipped to manage their own work and life demands.

This figure dropped in 2021 and 2022 to 40% as HR teams dealt with the demands of changing lockdown regulations and the return to the office. It is still 40% in 2023 as HR teams globally struggle to manage different work-life balance challenges.

The research also found that HR professionals in the UK have a lower sense of purpose than colleagues in other countries. Fifty-seven per cent of UK HR professionals feel their work makes a positive difference to their company compared to 61% globally.

In 2020, 41% of HR professionals felt equipped to balance the requirements of their HR role, dipping to 38% in 2021-2022 and leveling off at 42% in 2023, suggesting more than half are not getting the support they need to do their job.

Culture Amp’s research did show high levels of resilience among HR professionals, however. Almost twice as many HR workers in the UK (58%) felt able to bounce back during challenging times compared to 2020 (31%).

UK HR teams are also better at switching off from the stresses of the job than those in other countries – 49% said they were able to switch off and make time for relaxation compared to 33% in the Netherlands and 37% in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Productivity levels have increased too. Globally, HR professionals reporting they felt productive at work recovered to 61% after dropping to 55% during the pandemic. Less than half are taking breaks to rest and recharge, however – 44% are able to take regular breaks.

Arne Sjostrom, lead people scientist at Culture Amp said: “During the pandemic there was a strong focus on how HR can support the workforce in navigating the crisis.

“The remit – and associated workloads – of HR professionals expanded without there being a proper support system in place. This has taken a huge and lasting toll on their wellbeing and confidence in their ability to do their job which has been compounded over time.”

He added that the research findings should be a “clear call” for businesses to look after their HR teams.

“For HR professionals it is an important reminder to practice self-care to protect their own mental health and to be able to help their organisation to manoeuvre current and future challenges.”

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs