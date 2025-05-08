CIPD appoints AI expert to improve support for businesses

A strategic adviser on artificial intelligence has been appointed at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

The new role will be filled by AI and digital transformation expert Danilo McGarry. A former head of AI at Citigroup and UnitedHealth Group, the CIPD said McGarry had advised on significant AI implementation programmes at large international organisations and delivered AI training at top consultancy firms.

According to the CIPD’s 2024 member survey, most (61%) senior leaders saw navigating the use of AI as a problem for them. McGarry’s new role will entail working with the CIPD to advise it in developing the support, tools and guidance it offers to members and employers as they seek to understand the business benefits of AI and respond to the profound changes it is making in society and work.

He will also work with the CIPD to shape its research into the impact of AI on people, work and organisations, including what AI implementation will mean for the HR profession.

McGarry will also advise the CIPD board on the use of AI within the CIPD and support the HR body’s work as part of the government-backed BridgeAI programme. The CIPD’s involvement in BridgeAI includes research into AI applications and implications in organisations; refining frameworks for ethical AI adoption; and extending the AI skills framework and understanding of employers’ skills needs.

McGarry said that through this collaboration with the CIPD that he looked forward to “helping support the people profession in its role in delivering on the great potential for AI to help create better jobs and working environments for people and positive outcomes for organisations, while also understanding and mitigating the risks”.

Peter Cheese, chief executive, said the CIPD was delighted to be learning from McGarry’s “extensive experience, connections and research into AI implementation, legislation and policy.”

He added: “The rapid acceleration of AI presents many challenges and opportunities for employers, and we’re likely to see significant shifts in how work is done and the types of work people do. This is a significant agenda and opportunity for the people profession, which we want to encourage and support.

“Through our work with Danilo, we’ll continue to support organisations with responsible and ethical AI adoption, ensuring it is implemented in ways that drive business performance and help create good work for people.”

