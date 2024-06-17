Hybrid workers more productive and less stressed

Hybrid working helps employees stay motivated, improves productivity, increases job satisfaction and reduces symptoms of burnout, research has found.

Three-quarters of employees said they had seen a dramatic reduction in feelings of burnout since switching to hybrid working, while a similar proportion said they were more productive and motivated in their roles.

The study involving 1,026 hybrid workers by workspace firm International Workplace Group (IWG) found that 72% experienced burnout at work before their employer switched to a hybrid working model.

Since they started splitting their time between home and the office, 79% said they felt less drained and 78% less stressed, while 86% agreed they could now cope better with day-to-day life.

Other wellbeing benefits of hybrid working identified by the study included workers having more time for physical exercise (54%) and better quality of sleep (68%).

Sixty-eight per cent said their overall physical health had improved, while 85% were more satisfied with their jobs.

Mark Dixon, IWG CEO, said: “The global shift to hybrid working is not only bringing strong productivity and financial advantages to companies and work-life balance improvements to employees, but significant health benefits too – physically, mentally and holistically.

“No longer having to spend so much time commuting to central offices means that employees have more time to look after their wellbeing, but also reduces the likelihood of burnout in the workforce. Companies need to take note that not only will they have a happier, healthier workforce when they allow people to work flexibly, but people actually feel more productive and motivated.”

Some organisations have began encourage employees back into the office full time or more regularly. For example, law firm Addleshaw Goddard recently added office attendance into its performance reviews, while organisations including Boots and Laing O’Rourke have recently ordered desk-based workers back to the office. Employers including EY and Slaughter and May have been using office turnstile data to monitor office attendance.

However, IWG’s research adds to the growing body of evidence showing benefits from hybrid working. A study by health insurer Vitality recently found that hybrid workers tend to experience fewer formal days of sickness absence, while a report from Grant Thornton suggested it had benefits for gender balance, especially in senior roles.

