Hybrid working reducing access to first aiders

The switch to a 'hybrid' mix of home and office working could put lives at risk because of reduced access to trained first aiders, St John Ambulance has warned. A poll for the charity of 2,000 workers found that nearly half of employees (49%) are now permanently split between home and office working. While this can bring with it advantages in terms of flexibility and work-life balance, it was also potentially meaning reduced access to workplace first aid, St John Ambulance said. Fewer than half (49%) of those polled believed they now had a designated first aider in their workplace. This was despite 40% also saying they had once witnessed an accident at work that required first aid – of which more than a quarter (27%) were life-threatening. Only four in 10 said they would know what to do in a health emergency themselves.
