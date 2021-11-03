Don’t let the ‘great resignation’ hinder D&I progress

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The pandemic created a perfect storm, a situation that wasn’t predicted but one which economists have dubbed "the great resignation". A Microsoft survey of global workers showed that 41% of employees were considering quitting or changing professions this year. There’s a number of reasons why. Some found the pandemic meant their priorities shifted; working from home gave them an opportunity to slow down and re-evaluate the important things in life, whether that was spending more time with their family, making a wider difference to their community, or finally seeking their dream role. Others found that businesses struggled to implement employee-focused measures designed to support them during the early stages of the pandemic which has encouraged them to switch roles. For many employees, burnout and an appetite to scale down or rethink their working life is the motivating factor for a move. The impact of this great resignation will likely be felt by businesses over the next 12 months, and HR teams will be busy looking to recruit and fill the gaps. However, under these circumstances, there’s a danger that their diversity and inclusion policies fall by the wayside as businesses scramble to get people through the door. In a Harvard Business Review article, a chief talent officer was quoted as saying, “In this hiring climate, we are going to struggle to find qualified candidates for our roles, much less meet our diversity hiring goals. Most of our leaders are hiring the first qualified person they can find, without any consideration of diversity”.