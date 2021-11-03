Over-50s pushed out of workforce as 20,000 leave each year

Over-50s in the labour market report raises concerns about the impact of redundancy on the age diversity of the UK workforce. Among the over-50s experiencing redundancy in the past five years, nearly two-thirds (62%) felt that their age was a contributing factor in this decision. “The disappearance of the older worker presents a serious challenge to employers,” said Andrew Kail, CEO of Legal & General Retail Retirement. “Not only are they the fastest growing employee population but they also have a wealth of experience that UK employers will miss out on if this trend continues. “As we all adjust to new ways of working in the wake of Covid-19, where ‘retirement’ will be different for many people, it’s crucial that older workers are not forgotten.” In the period from 2007 to spring 2021, the average rate of redundancy among the over-50s has been nearly a fifth higher than for the under 50s.More than one in 10 (11%) over 50s have disappeared from the workforce in the past five years as a result of being made redundant, according to research from Legal & General and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR). Among the 177,000 over-50s made redundant each year, 20,000 are estimated to have left the workforce. The