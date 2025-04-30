Latest NewsMental healthCareer breaksLeave

Increasing burnout fuelling demand for sabbaticals

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Worries about burnout and mental ill health are fuelling demand for sabbaticals, Robert Half has warned
Almost half (42%) of the UK workforce wants to be given access to sabbaticals, with demand being driven by rising concerns around mental ill health and burnout, according to recruiter Robert Half.

Its 2025 Salary Guide found almost two-thirds (62%) of workers are concerned that employers are overworking staff.

Offering unpaid or partially paid sabbaticals can be a cost-effective way to show commitment to employee wellbeing without adding permanent overheads, especially if money is otherwise tight for additional benefits or salary hikes, Robert Half argued.

They can help reduce burnout and increase retention, especially among high-performing staff who might otherwise consider leaving.

More generally, the hiring outlook is on the up, the report concluded. Nearly two in five of all business leaders are planning to expand their permanent headcount, signalling the return of a growing business confidence amid an improving UK market outlook.

Hybrid working continues to pose a dilemma for employers, however. More than two-thirds (68%) of UK employers felt that an individual’s physical presence in the office significantly affected their chances of a promotion.

Yet, the majority (73%) of employees believed they are more productive when operating in a hybrid set-up.

More than four in 10 businesses (44%) are planning to implement automation and digital transformation initiatives to enhance overall productivity, and a further 40% are looking into the optimisation of workflow management, the report argued.

Matt Weston, senior managing director UK & Ireland at Robert Half, explained that the trend towards greater demand for sabbaticals is one employers should monitor carefully so as to ensure their retention strategies remain relevant.

“Given the increased focus on mental health and wellbeing that has been growing across the UK workforce for the last few years, it’s perhaps unsurprising that so many want access to time away from the office to rebalance or to pursue a dearly held goal,” he said.

“However, underlying reasons for this trend perhaps paints a concerning picture that businesses need to be aware of. The fact that so many workers tell us that they are concerned that they will be overworked in the year ahead suggests a level of uneasiness in the workforce that could have a lasting impact.

“There’s a wealth of data that showcases the potential burnout crisis people are facing, with Mental Health UK reporting that 90% of workers across the country felt stressed last year. Even those employers that are already offering extra time off paid or not should be mindful of trends such as this to ensure they are offering a truly holistic benefits packages that meets the needs of workers today,” Weston added.

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

