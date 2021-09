To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Women of Indian and Pakistani ethnicity were 28 percentage points less likely to be promoted.

White women were 21 percentage points less likely to be promoted

Women of Chinese and south east Asian ethnicity were 14 percentage points behind

Black men were 27 percentage points behind

Indian and Pakistani men were 10 percentage points behind

Men of Chinese and south east Asian ethnicity were 6 percentage points behind.

Ashleigh Webber Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Black women face the greatest disadvantage and are 42 percentage points less likely to have reached consultant level 10 years after joining as a junior surgeon than white men. Academics from the University of Surrey Business School and Queen Mary University, as well as an academic from investment management company ExodusPoint Capital, analysed data on 3,402 NHS junior surgeons in England from 2009-10, studying how many had progressed to consultant level by 2020. They found that compared to white men:Even when comparing groups with the same amount of training hours and same record of “career interruptions”, such as taking time out to have children, women and Black men were less likely to reach consultant level than white males. “The most striking finding is that even when Indian women, white women and Black men conform to white male patterns of working, the progression gap is wide and, in some cases, very wide,” Professor Carol Woodhams from the University of Surrey said. “This is objective evidence that disadvantage against diverse groups in surgery is deep-rooted and a new progressive milieu in the NHS and the broader society has not yet translated into concrete and progressive outcomes. “Women, and especially non-white women, are under-represented in senior ranks of consultant, making a prima facie case for the existence of a glass ceiling. “Black male surgeons are severely disadvantaged. Black males work long hours, take very few part time or career interruptions and tend to work in most elite subspecialties of surgery. Yet they are one of the least likely to secure promotion.”