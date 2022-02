To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

be used as a reward

help bring new skills into the business and motivate employees

provide opportunities for more junior members of a team to step up and gain experience

allow employees to reset and recoup. This is particularly relevant with increased reports of post-pandemic burnout.

Forming a policy

It has recently been reported that the chief-executive of Co-op, Jo Whitfield, is taking a four month sabbatical to help her sons prepare for their GCSE and A-level exams. Although employees are not legally entitled to career breaks in the UK, this report has sparked a debate as to whether sabbaticals should be championed by employers and become more commonplace. Sabbaticals have often been viewed as a privilege for the well paid. However, with employers feeling the pressure of the ‘Great Resignation’, new creative solutions are required to retain and recruit staff. Offering sabbaticals can be beneficial for both the business and the employee, as they can:There are no particular employment laws governing sabbaticals in the UK, although the right to request flexible working can be a way for employees to seek an employer’s agreement to a career break.Provided a sabbatical request is not being made under the flexible working legislation, such an arrangement will come down to what is agreed between the parties in line