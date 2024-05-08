Royal college calls for more support around postpartum psychosis

Between 600 and 1,200 mothers experience postpartum psychosis each year in England and Wales, a royal college has warned.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists is as a result calling for more emphasis to be put on mental health support before, during and after pregnancy.

Postpartum psychosis is a psychiatric and medical emergency that causes high mood (mania), depression, confusion, hallucinations and delusions.

If left untreated, it can increase the risk of suicide and, in rare cases, put the baby’s life at risk too. The illness can develop rapidly and most commonly occurs during the first two weeks after a child is born.

Mothers and their partners are often unaware of this illness and the risks associated with it, the college has highlighted.

The college and the NHS have published information resources to help inform people about the signs to look out for, the treatments available and where to seek help.

Dr Cressida Manning, chair of the Faculty of Perinatal Psychiatry at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “Every year, hundreds of mothers suffer from postpartum psychosis which puts both their health and the health of their baby at great risk. It also robs women of precious moments with their newborn, and this can be deeply traumatic if they don’t receive compassionate and personalised care quickly.

“With the right support, women with postpartum psychosis can fully recover from their illness and develop a loving and meaningful bond with their child. Perinatal mental health services are specifically designed to help them recuperate and care for their baby at the same time.

“Although we have seen improvements, government must ensure the mental health of pregnant women and mothers is not treated as an afterthought. They must be offered specialist care throughout their pregnancy and after they have given birth,” Dr Manning added.