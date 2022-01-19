Employee who blew whistle on Covid safety was unfairly dismissed

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A pet food retailer unfairly dismissed an employee after she raised concerns about health and safety and blew the whistle on managers and colleagues flouting Covid-19 rules. The East London employment tribunal found that Mrs Best, who worked at raw pet food company Embark on Raw in Billericay, Essex, made protected disclosures when she raised alarm over colleagues not wearing face coverings – although these were optional at the time – and ignoring social distancing guidelines. Best also complained about not having access to hot water to wash her hands while in her main place of work, despite having to handle raw meat, and expressed concern about a colleague who continued to work while someone in his household appeared to have Covid-19 symptoms – however she later found out the individual did not have the virus. She also made a claim for harassment related to her age and sex, alleging that the company owner suggested she might be menopausal. The tribunal was told that Best “expressed extreme anxiety and stress” after witnessing a colleague coughing in the shop while not wearing a mask. She raised her concerns about mask-wearing on a WhatsApp group which included several of her colleagues. She ended her message by asking managers to speak to staff about what she perceived to be a “worrying situation”. The organisation dismissed her health and safety concerns and told her “we are doing the best that we can and we are not breaking any rules. Masks are not required but we do it as an extra measure”. She was told to “relax” and “stop digging [sic] the youngsters”.
Ashleigh Webber
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.