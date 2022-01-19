Universities vow to end use of NDAs in abuse and bullying cases

BBC investigation found that nearly a third of universities had used NDAs to silence students who had come forward about alleged misconduct. Donelan, who wrote to university vice chancellors last year urging them to tackle abuse on campus, said: “Sexual harassment is horrendous and complainants should never be bought or bullied into silence simply to protect the reputation of their university. Such agreements make it harder for other victims to come forward and help hide perpetrators behind a cloak of anonymity. The use of non-disclosure agreements to buy victims’ silence is a far cry from their proper purpose, for example to protect trade secrets. I am determined to see this shabby practice stamped out on our campuses, which is why last year I wrote to vice-chancellors making my position clear.”Six universities have pledged to end the use of non-disclosure agreements when dealing with complaints of sexual misconduct, bullying and other forms of harassment. Higher education provides are being urged to sign the pledge, which has been backed by campaign groups and MPs including further and hire education minister Michelle Donelan. Those who sign the pledge promise to not force staff and students who report abuse to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in order to protect the reputations of their organisation and the alleged perpetrators. In 2019 a