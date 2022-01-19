Sexual harassmentLatest NewsNon-disclosure agreementsBullying and harassment

Universities vow to end use of NDAs in abuse and bullying cases

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber UCL,one of six universities to make the pledge to ban non-disclosure agreements. Photo: Natakorn Sapermsap / Shutterstock
UCL,one of six universities to make the pledge to ban non-disclosure agreements. Photo: Natakorn Sapermsap / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Six universities have pledged to end the use of non-disclosure agreements when dealing with complaints of sexual misconduct, bullying and other forms of harassment. Higher education provides are being urged to sign the pledge, which has been backed by campaign groups and MPs including further and hire education minister Michelle Donelan. Those who sign the pledge promise to not force staff and students who report abuse to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in order to protect the reputations of their organisation and the alleged perpetrators. In 2019 a BBC investigation found that nearly a third of universities had used NDAs to silence students who had come forward about alleged misconduct. Donelan, who wrote to university vice chancellors last year urging them to tackle abuse on campus, said: “Sexual harassment is horrendous and complainants should never be bought or bullied into silence simply to protect the reputation of their university. Such agreements make it harder for other victims to come forward and help hide perpetrators behind a cloak of anonymity. The use of non-disclosure agreements to buy victims’ silence is a far cry from their proper purpose, for example to protect trade secrets. I am determined to see this shabby practice stamped out on our campuses, which is why last year I wrote to vice-chancellors making my position clear.”

Non-disclosure agreements

Acas issues guidance on use of non-disclosure agreements

Academics forced to sign NDAs to cover up bullying and harassment allegations

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual harassment cases

At a launch event this week, six universities, which have no
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Former British Council official wins unfair dismissal claim

Domestic abuse is everyone’s business – which is...

‘Wokeful’? No, Armed Forces’ diversity is woeful says...

MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed...

What HR can learn from EY’s response to...

Soldiers and officers to be trained in sexual...

EY partner fined after sexually harassing employee on...

US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment...

Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police...

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm,...