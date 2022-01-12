Cleaner who attended work with Covid-19 was unfairly dismissed

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Ashleigh Webber Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Private and Industrial Cleaning Services, which faced losing its contract with Lidl because of the incident, did not conduct a reasonable investigation or follow a fair procedure when it decided to dismiss claimant Mr P Murphy. Murphy, who is dyslexic and has autism, claimed he did not have Covid symptoms but decided to get tested for Covid-19 on 6 January 2021 because he was passing a coronavirus testing site. He said he did not realise that the test he had taken was a PCR test, and was able to enter the site and take the test even though he did not have symptoms. The following day, he attended his cleaning shift at the Lidl store in Runcorn, Cheshire. There were signs throughout the store stating that if staff had particular symptoms or thought that they had Covid, they should not enter. After finishing his shift, he received an NHS text which stated he had tested positive and had to self-isolate for 10 days. He reported the test result to the cleaning company's owner Kevin Cross and the colleagues he had worked with that day. Later that evening, Cross contacted the manager of the Lidl store, Philip Buxton. Buxton was unhappy that the claimant had attended work after having a Covid test and told Cross that he had seen Murphy coughing that day. Other staff who worked with the claimant that day also suggested he had cold-like symptoms.