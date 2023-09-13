‘Landmark’ women’s health survey slammed for excluding over-55s

A ‘landmark’ government survey of women’s health in England has sparked fury for excluding women aged over 55.

The Women’s Reproductive Health Survey, launched last week by the Department of Health and Social Care, has urged women in England aged 16 to 55 to share their experiences on issues such as how much pain they experience during periods, how they prefer to access contraceptive services, and how satisfied they were with any support they received for menopausal symptoms.

The government also said its findings will feed into feed the creation of future government policy on women’s health

Launching the survey, minister for women’s health strategy Maria Caulfield said: “Women should always have a say in their own healthcare, whether that’s in managing pregnancy and fertility or dealing with the challenges of the menopause in the workplace.

“I would encourage every woman to complete the survey on reproductive health as soon as they’re able and ensure their voice is heard.”

However, the age 55 cut-off has been strongly criticised online by older women, who have argued their health needs, experiences, viewpoints and insight risk being ignored.

Broadcaster and chair of campaign group Menopause Mandate Mariella Frostrup, who is aged 60, reportedly said: “This is so wrong, discriminatory and ill-judged. Our health has been sidelined for centuries and now we’re meant to be grateful that up to 55 we are of medical interest?”

The Women’s Rights Network campaign group also reportedly called the decision to ignore over-55s “utterly bizarre”. It added: “Potentially useful survey – but doesn’t want the views of women over 55. All that experience of reproductive health is apparently not important or needed at all – even in respect of menopause.”

Users of the online parenting forum Mumsnet were equally critical of the age cut-off. “Surely women over 55 are able to contribute more than younger women on the basis that they have probably not only given birth and gone through the menopause. ie they have the lived experience,” said ‘IwantToRetire’.

“I’m older, 62, post menopause and still having gynaecological issues. I had a ‘period’ two months ago and being fast tracked to a gynaecologist appointment following an internal scan. I’m also still sexually active. So I’d have thought my experiences relevant,” added user ‘PRAMtran’.

“Utterly bizarre,” agreed ‘MoltenLasagne’. “Never mind the fact that women would remember their experiences, have they forgotten that the retirement age isn’t 55?”

“It’s a bloody disgrace that evidently 55+ women don’t apparently matter in the consultation,” said user ‘Veracity23’. “I bet it was some bright young 23 year old male Comms NHS management trainee who devised the questionnaire. I’d almost put money on it.”