To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Anonymising CVs and application forms

Mentoring scheme for women to build skills

Providing clear briefs to recruitment suppliers and executive search firms on diversity targets

Advertising jobs at all levels as flexible from day one

Promoting shared parental leave to all staff and enhancing statutory paternity leave if possible.

The CMI has today published new guidance in conjunction with the Equality and Human Rights Commission on measures organisations should be taking to address pay inequality. It stresses that women were hit worst by the pandemic, citing research showing they were more likely to work in sectors shut down by Covid, to have been furloughed, or to have borne the brunt of childcare. The requirement for companies with more than 250 staff to report their gender pay gap was postponed in 2020 in the early days of the pandemic, and so far only 5,000 out of an eligible 12,500 have reported figures before the new deadline of 4 October 2021. The new guidance includes a number of suggestions for companies to address inequalities in pay and other areas, including:It encourages organisations to consider their future talent pipeline as students at schools, colleges and universities increasingly ask questions about gender pay equality in their chosen fields. It also reminds employers that diversity metrics are becoming increasingly important in winning supplier bids.There are case studies including Centrica and the University of Huddersfield looking at the actions they have taken to address any gaps in pay between men and women. These include positive action to open up opportunities to under