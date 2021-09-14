DVSA to speak about engagement at Employee Benefits Live 2021

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Barlow will be giving a presentation for the How To session titled ‘Understand your people better’, which will be taking place on the second day of the conference. The session will focus on looking beyond the headlines of employee surveys, effectively analysing responses from colleagues and finding the crucial pieces of information to help with change projects. The panel discussion will provide delegates with both an opportunity for high-level, future-focused discourse, as well as practical learnings from Barlow’s own experience. He plans to discuss how to make better use of employee surveys and help delegates to better understand what they can do with them. “I want people to know how to gain more information about what workers in their organisation are thinking without having to repeatedly go back to them asking to fill out more surveys. I also want to help them to think more laterally about what questions they ask and how to combine data to find out how employees are really feeling, while aiding them to revisit information already gathered and learning how to think about it in different ways,” he said. Barlow explained that he believes attendees can learn more about the real value of an employee survey, what they can get out of it and how they can use the answers. “Delegates can take away a better understanding of staff surveys and use the information gleaned from them to support their teams. I’ll be helping them to learn how to really dig into their data to see how their employees will react to any future plans businesses have, and essentially assist those who are less comfortable with statistics,” he said. Employee Benefits Live 2021 will take place on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 October 2021 at The ExCeL London.

For more information or to register for the show…