Dog owners more likely to want to work flexibly or from home – poll

Dog owners are more likely to want to adjust their working hours and/or work from home so as to be able to accommodate their canine companions, a study has argued.

The survey of 1,000 parents and 1,000 dog owners by Sainsbury’s Bank found that acquiring a dog prompted many workers to re-evaluate their work-life balance – and want to adapt their work schedules to care for their pet.

A total of 16% of the dog owners polled revealed they were now modifying their work hours to accommodate looking after their pet, with 13% working from home more regularly as a result.

Nearly a third (31%) said having a dog had increased their awareness of the importance of work-life balance.

A further 15% had sought help from dog walkers, sitters and day care services. However, despite these adjustments, 13% said they still found it challenging to balance quality time with their dog and work commitments.

Vicky Yuill, head of insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank, said: “Our survey reveals a significant shift in employee preferences for dog owners who are taking charge of their requirements.

“The data suggests a growing trend of employees looking for flexible work arrangements and pet-friendly policies. Going forward, this is something employers may have to consider having in place to attract and retain talent,” Yuill added.

