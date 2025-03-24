Hybrid workingPersonnel TodayLatest NewsFlexible workingPhysical environment

Dog owners more likely to want to work flexibly or from home – poll

by Nic Paton
Workers with dogs are more likely to want to work flexibly or from home, a study has argued
Dog owners are more likely to want to adjust their working hours and/or work from home so as to be able to accommodate their canine companions, a study has argued.

The survey of 1,000 parents and 1,000 dog owners by Sainsbury’s Bank found that acquiring a dog prompted many workers to re-evaluate their work-life balance – and want to adapt their work schedules to care for their pet.

A total of 16% of the dog owners polled revealed they were now modifying their work hours to accommodate looking after their pet, with 13% working from home more regularly as a result.

Nearly a third (31%) said having a dog had increased their awareness of the importance of work-life balance.

A further 15% had sought help from dog walkers, sitters and day care services. However, despite these adjustments, 13% said they still found it challenging to balance quality time with their dog and work commitments.

Vicky Yuill, head of insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank, said: “Our survey reveals a significant shift in employee preferences for dog owners who are taking charge of their requirements.

“The data suggests a growing trend of employees looking for flexible work arrangements and pet-friendly policies. Going forward, this is something employers may have to consider having in place to attract and retain talent,” Yuill added.

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

