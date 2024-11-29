Cuddles and petting in the office. But not with humans

It seems unnecessary, and almost cruel, to list reasons why employees may not be feeling tickety-boo about the state of the economy, their job security and the world, as we become subsumed in Christmas vibes.

But we all know the answer to our woes: do some cuddling.

If there isn’t an appropriate humanoid at hand to cuddle (remaining aware at all times of the newly enacted Worker Protection Act 2023) – then what about a dog?

Dog-friendly employers are apparently quite the thing these days, but designing premises with mutts in mind is taking things to the next level.

According to commercial interior design firm Thirdway, which has recently designed an office with “dogs at the heart of its design to help the humans who work there to thrive”, surveys show that 70% of UK employees prefer companies that allow pets.

They tell us: “This trend is not just about cuddles; it’s proven that having pets in the office boosts morale and productivity.”

As younger generations prioritise pet-friendly environments, businesses are taking notice, with 5% introducing such policies in just the past few years.

Thirdway has helped Butternut Box, a fresh dog food subscription company, to create new offices in London’s White City that will help to boost morale, alleviate stress, enhance teamwork and productivity through a dog-friendly design.

At Personnel Today, which remains a dog-free, and largely cuddle-free zone, the thought of this brought much-needed cheer. At last something other than employers’ national insurance rates to write, think, talk or grumble about.

Let’s hear more about Butternut Box’s designed-for-dogs office: “Inspired by the joyful experience of taking a dog for a walk in the park, the office features bright, bold engagement zones alongside serene collaboration areas.

“This thoughtful design promotes productivity and well-being, with curves and natural finishes throughout the space that mimic the organic flow of a park. The integration of dog-friendly features enhances the workspace for all employees, including those without pets,” it claims.

Acoustic glass is used to maintain a peaceful working environment – presumably that means in this space no one can hear you bark.

There are “obscured glass partitions” in meeting rooms so that dogs are prevented from seeing one another.

“Integrated dog spaces” include spots for dog bowls and resting places for dog beds “ensuring that furry friends feel at home” are key features. Lead hooks, circular seating areas with foliage that encourage a “sense of community” are also part of the design.

Christy McCormick, brand and creative director at Butternut Box tells us: “Dogs are at the heart of all the decisions we make.”

Caitlin Westgate, head of creative at Thirdway, adds: “We are driven by our client’s inspiring vision to create ‘the greatest place you’ve ever worked’, and together we’ve crafted a joyful space which can bring out the best in all users, whether they be two or four legged.”

In search of an adequate response to all this tail wagging, only a cliched pun came to mind – this revelatory approach to business has certainly given us “paws” for thought. (Drum roll and hi hat.)

