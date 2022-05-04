More seeking menopause support in 2022, but many concerned about treatment options

More women experiencing menopausal symptoms are seeking support and treatment now than in 2021, but some are concerned about treatments such as hormone replacement therapy and many are dissatisfied with the options available on the NHS.

Research commissioned for the Online Menopause Centre‘s 2022 annual menopause report found that ‘brain fog’ (48%) was the symptom menopausal or perimenopausal women found the most challenging to manage, followed by weight gain (45%) sleep difficulties (44%), anxiety, depression or irritability (43%) hot flushes/night sweats (40%) and fatigue (40%).

Asked what extent their menopause/perimenopause symptoms had impacted their work life, 11% said they had been severely affected and 37% partially affected. Six per cent had given up work completely.

Dr Laila Kaikavoosi, a GP, menopause expert and founder of the Online Menopause Centre, said: “This study shines a light on the real issues women are facing and will hopefully act as a catalyst for employers to recognise that women need help and support during this difficult time.

“Menopause happens at a time when many women are at the height of their career, often in senior roles and an integral part of a business. It is a tragedy that some suffer such debilitating symptoms that they feel the only option available to them is to give up their job. Not only is this devastating for women, it is also a great loss to the employer.”

More women were seeking health support and treatment than last year, with support through their NHS GP being the most popular option (25%, up from 19% in 2021.

However, 38% respondents said they were less likely to see their NHS doctor than 12 months ago. A further 30% of women would now consider seeing a private menopause specialist to get help because they don’t feel they can get the care they need on the NHS.

Just 14% of participants discussed their menopause/perimenopause symptoms with their employers, although this increased to 21% for those working in skilled trade roles.

There was also an increase in women were turning to less formal forms of support: 14% sought advice from menopause websites (up from 9% in 2021), 14% from friends and family (up from 10%), and 11% from a private menopause specialist (up from 2%).

Asked about treatment, 55% said they were not receiving any of the treatments listed in the survey which included synthetic hormone replacement therapy (HRT), natural options such as nutrition, supplements and exercise, and antidepressants.

Sixty-one per cent suggested they had some qualms about taking HRT to manage their menopause. Concerns included possible side effects (33%) and possible breast cancer risk (27%). However, 39% were not reluctant to try HRT.

One respondent said: “I was very reluctant to use HRT due to the breast cancer risk but saw a programme on it and discussed with my GP and decided to try it as my hot flushes were ruining my life. They embarrassed me during the day and exhausted me at night. Since retiring from the police I now work part time in a school, so my work life balance is better too.”