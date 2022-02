Shop worker awarded £20k after menopause comments

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mrs Best, who worked as a sales assistant at pet food retailer Embark on Raw in Essex, was dismissed after she raised concerns around Covid-19 safety. Best was employed by the company, which sells raw food for cats and dogs, between January 2020 and May 2020. As the severity of the pandemic became clear in March 2020, Best began to research health and safety procedures such as limiting the number of customers in the shop, but felt her suggestions were being ignored.She was given a verbal warning after her employer claimed she had created a “divide” in the business and was overreacting to the nature of the pandemic. A period of sickness absence followed - first with Covid symptoms and then stress-related absence. She was dismissed on 11 May. In March 2020, an argument occurred between Best and her manager Mr Fletcher over a mix-up in orders. An employment tribunal in October 2021 heard that Mr Fletcher had shouted “she must be on her menopause”, something Best found “distressing and wished to avoid talking about” as it was a private matter. Last month, the tribunal ruled