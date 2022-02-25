GenderLatest NewsEquality & diversityMenopauseBullying and harassment

Shop worker awarded £20k after menopause comments

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Shutterstock
Leigh Best worked for a pet food store in Essex
Shutterstock

A woman who was unfairly dismissed from her job after her male boss exclaimed “she must be on her menopause” has received more than £20,000 in compensation. Mrs Best, who worked as a sales assistant at pet food retailer Embark on Raw in Essex, was dismissed after she raised concerns around Covid-19 safety. Best was employed by the company, which sells raw food for cats and dogs, between January 2020 and May 2020. As the severity of the pandemic became clear in March 2020, Best began to research health and safety procedures such as limiting the number of customers in the shop, but felt her suggestions were being ignored.

Menopause

How to support employees experiencing the menopause 

Definition of disability: EAT considers menopause symptoms  Menopause-related tribunal claims on the rise 
She was given a verbal warning after her employer claimed she had created a “divide” in the business and was overreacting to the nature of the pandemic. A period of sickness absence followed - first with Covid symptoms and then stress-related absence. She was dismissed on 11 May. In March 2020, an argument occurred between Best and her manager Mr Fletcher over a mix-up in orders. An employment tribunal in October 2021 heard that Mr Fletcher had shouted “she must be on her menopause”, something Best found “distressing and wished to avoid talking about” as it was a private matter. Last month, the tribunal ruled t
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

