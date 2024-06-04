Met Police’s actions contributed to officer’s suicide, coroner rules

A Metropolitan Police officer died by suicide after the actions of her employer contributed to the decline in her mental health, an inquest has found.

Sergeant Nicola Forster, a safety training officer at Hendon Police College in north London, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after attending the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. She was found dead at her home in September 2022.

At an inquest last month, Central Bedfordshire coroner’s court heard that Forster’s line manager, Inspector Hayley Webb, failed to act on Forster’s requests to be referred to occupational health.

Two former colleagues accused Webb of bullying and showing a lack of support and empathy for staff.

Coroner Emma Whitting found that decisions made by Forster’s managers contributed to a “further significant deterioration” in her mental health and that she should have been referred to occupational health and counselling at an earlier stage.

Forster found herself under increasing pressure at work from autumn 2021, when she lost access to counselling.

She discussed a referral to OH in November 2021, but this was not progressed until May 2022, when she was also issued informal action about her performance.

During an absence review in July 2022, Forster told a welfare officer that receiving a “not performing” grade on her recent performance review had “tipped her over the edge”, the court heard.

Forster had been signed off work for around three months before her death. In September 2022, Webb told the senior leadership team that Forster’s PTSD was not work-related and “should not attract favourable discretion”, and her sick pay should not be extended as a result.

Whitting said: “It is clear to the court that the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) were aware of Nikki’s mental health history and vulnerabilities.

“Furthermore, the MPS knew or could have discovered that her PTSD was work-related.

“Following Nikki’s decline in her mental health, there were opportunities for Nikki to have been referred to OH at an earlier stage for support and counselling.

“Line management decisions regarding Nikki reflected a focus on managing upwards and were supported by the senior leadership team; these were at the expense of Nikki’s personal and occupational welfare which contributed to a further significant deterioration in her mental health and, ultimately, to her death.”

Clare Davies, chief people and resources officer at the Met Police, said the force has invested heavily to improve officer and staff wellbeing, including better trauma support, improved access to counsellors and new leadership development programmes.

She said: “It is a matter of deep regret that Nicola took her life and didn’t feel well enough supported through the range of support the Met had been providing in the months leading up to Nicola’s death.”

