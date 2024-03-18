Worker who suffered PTSD after Grenfell wins £4.6m

A former council employee who was dismissed after taking sick leave for post-traumatic stress disorder following the Grenfell Tower fire has been awarded £4.6 million in compensation for disability discrimination and harassment.

Rachael Wright-Turner was sacked from her role as director of public service reform at the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham in 2018. In 2021, an employment tribunal found she had suffered disability discrimination. The tribunal has now awarded £4.6m in compensation, according to reports.

Wright-Turner had previously worked as humanitarian assistance lead officer at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and had been involved in supporting residents affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June 2017, which killed 72 people.

Wright-Turner was diagnosed with PTSD in October 2017, shortly before taking up a new role at Hammersmith & Fulham. She made the council aware of her diagnosis and said she was having counselling. The claimant had also been diagnosed with ADHD.

On her first day at the organisation, her line manager discussed a harrowing YouTube video of the fire and her own experience of being evacuated from her home at night by the fire service. The claimant became distressed.

Concerns about her performance were raised in a meeting on 2 May 2018. She was also accused by former chief executive Kim Smith of not disclosing her ADHD in the recruitment process.

Later that day the claimant was invited by colleagues to a local pub. She told them she was struggling with her mental health, referred to difficulties in her marriage, and raised concerns about the potential repercussions of taking sick leave before she completed her probation.

She became upset and a colleague accompanied her to the toilet. She became incoherent, was hyperventilating and refused to leave the toilet cubicle. Colleagues were concerned for her welfare and decided to take her to A&E, where she was assessed as being depressed, suicidal and traumatised, but not intoxicated following the pub visit.

Interim HR director Mark Grimley, who was among those at the pub with Wright-Turner, later reported that she had “had a lot to drink” and wanted to be sectioned.

She was signed off work for one month by her GP, which was later extended. Her probation period was also extended.

An investigation into the incident was carried out by the council and Grimley was interviewed. The tribunal found that he had given “mistaken and misleading” evidence about the claimant’s alcohol consumption that night.

Wright-Turner was dismissed from the council in August 2018, in a letter that said it felt she would not be able to complete

her probationary period satisfactorily.

Smith was found to have deliberately misled the employment tribunal when she said she had told the claimant on the day of the pub visit that her probation period would be extended. In fact, this decision was taken a day later, when it appeared Wright-Turner would be taking time off for her mental health.

The tribunal also concluded that Grimley and Smith had conspired to doctor her dismissal letter so it appeared to have been signed off before Wright-Turner launched a grievance process.

Wright-Turner told the Mail on Sunday that Hammersmith & Fulham council “treated my PTSD as if I was acting like some sort of drama queen”.

She said: “From the public’s point of view this award will seem a huge amount, but I would give every penny of this award back for it not to have happened – I thought I would just leave with a redundancy payment, but they wanted me to leave without a penny.”

Hammersmith & Fulham said it was “very sorry” for the ordeal Wright-Turner suffered, but it will appeal the decision as it has “always considered” her claim to be “vastly excessive, disputed and highly unprecedented”.

