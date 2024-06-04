Labour would investigate exploitation of migrant care workers

A new enforcement body pledged by Labour would investigate the exploitation of migrant workers in the social care sector if the party wins the general election.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper described allegations that migrant care workers had paid thousands of pounds to immigration agents without securing the employment they were promised as “a disgrace”. The mistreatment of more than 30 care workers was first reported in the Guardian.

Dozens of people working for 11 different care providers told the newspaper they faced huge debts after paying agents to secure care jobs, but most found only limited or no employment on arrival.

Cooper said Labour would back calls by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) for a full investigation.

She told the Guardian: “The government has turned a blind eye to widespread exploitation of migrant care workers, putting vulnerable people at risk and undermining our immigration system and standards.

“Stories of people being unfairly charged thousands of pounds by agencies and employers who are profiting from overseas recruitment are a total disgrace. There must be a full investigation into these reports to ensure standards are upheld, and exploitative employers are prosecuted.”

The Liberal Democrats have said the practice needs an urgent investigation and that the Conservatives have made little effort to clamp down on exploitation.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Home Office will always take action against any sponsor found to be failing in their responsibilities to ensure workers are paid appropriately for the work they do.”

The Conservatives did not respond to a Guardian request for comment.

The RCN says the Guardian’s investigation into migrant care worker exploitation is unacceptable and must stop. It is urging its members to sign an open letter to party leaders, which says: “Faced with chronic understaffing, the social care sector has increased its recruitment of staff from overseas. A lack of regulation and enforcement has allowed rogue employers to profit from abuse of labour standards.

“Nursing staff working in social care protect some of the most vulnerable people in our society. This exploitation can’t continue.”

The letter calls on all party leaders to:

launch an urgent investigation into exploitation in the social care sector

provide authorities the funding needed to enforce employment standards for the safety of social care staff, and

uphold licensing standards to hold employers accountable for safe and legal recruitment practices.

