NHS will need ‘national recovery plan’ by April to tackle waits, warn MPs

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
An influential committee of MPs has called on the government and NHS to come up with a ‘national health and care recovery plan’ by April to tackle the massive elective care backlog that has been building over the winter because of the pandemic. The House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee has urged the Department of Health and Social Care to work with NHS England to put in place a proper plan to ease the pressures and waits caused by the service having to deal with the omicron variant of Covid-19. The combination of spiralling case rates and hospitalisations for Covid-19 and staff sickness and absences has caused operations and elective procedures to be cancelled or postponed, as well as put pressure on access to primary care for many people. Last month, for example, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that hospitals had cancelled at least 13,000 operations over the previous two months. Even before the winter set in, there had been warnings it could take as long as five years for the NHS to clear the pandemic-related backlog of delayed heart diagnosis, treatment or elective surgery. The committee’s report, Clearing the backlog caused by the pandemic, said any recovery plan would need to be sensitive to the needs of local populations and incorporate ambitions already laid out in the NHS’s ten-year plan. “That plan must also set out a clear vision for what ‘success’ in tackling the backlog will look like to patients,” the report recommended.

Nic Paton

