Making the world of work better: TUC’s Paul Nowak talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Why the image of unions often portrayed by certain sections of the UK media when reporting on disputes between employers and unions is not a true representation of the work they do;

How unions are working hard to explain their relevance to Gen-Z workers and the cohorts that follow who, we are told, place great importance on the employers values, purpose and culture;

What can be done to fix the UK's statutory sick pay provision highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic;

The benefits that can be achieved when employers representatives and unions work together such as the furlough scheme and the self-employed income support scheme launched during the pandemic and why the Government should do more to encourage this type of collaboration;

The benefits of collective bargaining and how rumours of its death in the UK are greatly exaggerated and how international organisations such as the OECD and IMF see collective bargaining in a more positive light;

The positive developments since the Supreme Court judgement in the Uber BV v Aslam landmark employment case;

Nowak's deep concern surrounding the delay of the long-awaited Employment Bill following Matthew Taylor's report and how consultation with the TUC and other stakeholders in advance of publishing a white paper would make his year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; </div> </div> <div class="post-author"> <div class="author-img"> <img src="https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/75672102801df4f9a57dae4a7285107d?s=100&d=mm&r=g" width="100" height="100" alt="Avatar" class="avatar avatar-100wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-100 alignnone photo avatar-default " /> </div> <div class="author-content"> <h5><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/author/christaylor/" title="Author Chris Taylor" rel="author">Chris Taylor</a></h5> <p>Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.</p> </div> </div> <div class="post-pagination"> <div class="prev-post"> <a class="penci-post-nav-thumb" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/burnout-spiralling-among-customer-facing-workers/" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/shutterstock_1678489237-150x150.jpg');"> </a> <div class="prev-post-inner"> <div class="prev-post-title"> <span>previous post</span> </div> <a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/burnout-spiralling-among-customer-facing-workers/"> <div class="pagi-text"> <h5 class="prev-title">Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers</h5> </div> </a> </div> </div> <div class="next-post"> <a class="penci-post-nav-thumb nav-thumb-next" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/more-than-quarter-of-a-million-waiting-for-time-critical-heart-operations/" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/08/Heart-surgery-150x150.jpg');"> </a> <div class="next-post-inner"> <div class="prev-post-title next-post-title"> <span>next post</span> </div> <a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/more-than-quarter-of-a-million-waiting-for-time-critical-heart-operations/"> <div class="pagi-text"> <h5 class="next-title">More than quarter of a million waiting for time-critical heart operations</h5> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="post-comments no-comment-yet penci-comments-hide-0" id="comments"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h3 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title"><span>Leave a Comment</span> <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/hr/making-the-world-of-work-better-tucs-paul-nowak-talks-to-oven-ready-hr/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel Reply</a></small></h3><form action="https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform" class="comment-form"><p class="comment-form-comment"><textarea id="comment" name="comment" cols="45" rows="8" placeholder="Your Comment" aria-required="true"></textarea></p><p class="comment-form-author"><input id="author" name="author" type="text" value="" placeholder="Name*" size="30" aria-required='true' /></p> <p class="comment-form-email"><input id="email" name="email" type="text" value="" placeholder="Email*" size="30" aria-required='true' /></p> <p class="comment-form-url"><input id="url" name="url" type="text" value="" placeholder="Website" size="30" /></p> <p class="comment-form-cookies-consent"><input id="wp-comment-cookies-consent" name="wp-comment-cookies-consent" type="checkbox" value="yes" /><span class="comment-form-cookies-text" for="wp-comment-cookies-consent">Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.</span></p> <p class="form-submit"><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" class="submit" value="Submit" /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='284095' id='comment_post_ID' /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' /> </p><p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="97459666f4" /></p><p style="display: none !important;"><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="131"/><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div><!-- #respond --> </div> <!-- end comments div --> <div class="post-related"> <div class="post-title-box"><h4 class="post-box-title">You may also like</h4></div> <div class="penci-owl-carousel penci-owl-carousel-slider penci-related-carousel" data-lazy="true" data-item="3" data-desktop="3" data-tablet="2" data-tabsmall="2" data-auto="true" data-speed="300" data-dots="true" data-nav="false"> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/fit-notes-T9RY55-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/union-urges-government-to-reverse-fit-note-relaxation/" title="Union urges government to reverse fit note relaxation"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/union-urges-government-to-reverse-fit-note-relaxation/">Union urges government to reverse fit note relaxation</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2022-01-12T10:47:58+00:00">12 Jan 2022</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/london-underground-strike-shutterstock_153705404-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tube-drivers-vote-to-strike-over-job-security-pensions-and-conditions/" title="Tube drivers vote to strike over job security, pensions and conditions"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tube-drivers-vote-to-strike-over-job-security-pensions-and-conditions/">Tube drivers vote to strike over job security,...</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2022-01-11T23:42:53+00:00">11 Jan 2022</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/go-north-west-bus-shutterstock_1503232724-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/bus-depots-first-female-driver-dismissed-for-being-too-short/" title="Bus depot’s first female driver dismissed for being ‘too short’"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/bus-depots-first-female-driver-dismissed-for-being-too-short/">Bus depot’s first female driver dismissed for being...</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2022-01-10T11:17:11+00:00">10 Jan 2022</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/shareholders-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/report-prioritise-workers-pensions-not-shareholder-returns/" title="Report: Prioritise workers’ pensions, not shareholder returns"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/report-prioritise-workers-pensions-not-shareholder-returns/">Report: Prioritise workers’ pensions, not shareholder returns</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2022-01-10T00:44:44+00:00">10 Jan 2022</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/tescotrolley-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tesco-averts-pre-christmas-strike-action-with-latest-deal/" title="Tesco averts pre-Christmas strike action with latest deal"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tesco-averts-pre-christmas-strike-action-with-latest-deal/">Tesco averts pre-Christmas strike action with latest deal</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2021-12-15T08:58:44+00:00">15 Dec 2021</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/strikes-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-can-hr-respond-to-the-threat-of-industrial-action/" title="How can HR respond to the threat of industrial action?"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-can-hr-respond-to-the-threat-of-industrial-action/">How can HR respond to the threat of...</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2021-12-13T00:01:29+00:00">13 Dec 2021</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/aslam-v-uber-shutterstock_editorial_11766252e-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/the-10-most-important-employment-law-cases-in-2021/" title="The 10 most important employment law cases in 2021"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/the-10-most-important-employment-law-cases-in-2021/">The 10 most important employment law cases in...</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2021-12-08T11:30:04+00:00">8 Dec 2021</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/tesco-strike-shutterstock_1806422035-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tesco-improves-pay-offer-but-strike-threat-remains-at-some-warehouses/" title="Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains at some warehouses"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tesco-improves-pay-offer-but-strike-threat-remains-at-some-warehouses/">Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains...</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2021-12-08T10:48:55+00:00">8 Dec 2021</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/priti-patel-2H3DWXA-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/union-loses-legal-challenge-over-pms-decision-in-priti-patel-bullying-case/" title="Union loses legal challenge over PM’s decision in Priti Patel bullying case"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/union-loses-legal-challenge-over-pms-decision-in-priti-patel-bullying-case/">Union loses legal challenge over PM’s decision in...</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2021-12-06T14:44:19+00:00">6 Dec 2021</time></span> </div> <div class="item-related"> <a class="related-thumb penci-image-holder" style="background-image: url('https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/tesco-warehouse-strike-shutterstock_1764575315-585x390.jpg');" href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tesco-warehouse-staff-to-strike-in-pay-dispute/" title="Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute"> </a> <h3><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/tesco-warehouse-staff-to-strike-in-pay-dispute/">Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute</a></h3> <span class="date"><time class="entry-date published" datetime="2021-12-06T09:15:11+00:00">6 Dec 2021</time></span> </div> </div></div> </article> </div> </div> <div id="sidebar" class="penci-sidebar-right penci-sidebar-content style-1 pcalign-center"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <aside id="custom_html-3" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><!-- /13644946/PTOD_SIDEBAR_1 --> <div class="adwrap_mpu"><div id="div-gpt-ad-1506356413321-0"><script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1506356413321-0'); }); </script></div></div></div></aside><aside id="black-studio-tinymce-20" class="widget widget_black_studio_tinymce"><div class="textwidget"><ul id="lightSlider"> <li><strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/why-study-for-a-doctorate-of-business-administration/">Why study for a Doctorate of Business Administration?</a></strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/why-study-for-a-doctorate-of-business-administration/"><img src="https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/coventry-uni-carousel.jpg" width="280" height="158" /></a><strong> PROMOTED | A Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) is the pinnacle of practical business degrees...<strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/why-study-for-a-doctorate-of-business-administration/">Read more</a></strong></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/hybrid-working-how-hr-can-lead-business-from-survival-to-success-webinar/">Hybrid working: How HR can lead business from survival to success</a></strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/hybrid-working-how-hr-can-lead-business-from-survival-to-success-webinar/"><img src="https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/lattice-carousel.png" width="280" height="158" /></a><strong> WEBINAR | Two years after the world began its response to Covid-19, one aspect of work is likely never to be the same again...<strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/hybrid-working-how-hr-can-lead-business-from-survival-to-success-webinar/">Read more</a></strong></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-to-use-ai-and-skill-intelligence-to-grow-your-people-and-organisation-webinar/">How to use AI and skill intelligence to grow your people and organisation</a></strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-to-use-ai-and-skill-intelligence-to-grow-your-people-and-organisation-webinar/"><img src="https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/Social_Webinar_Lighthouse-Skills-AI-1024x576-1.png" width="280" height="158" /></a><strong> PROMOTED | Today, only 17% of organisations use AI-based solutions in their HR function, and only another 30% plan to do so by 2022...<strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-to-use-ai-and-skill-intelligence-to-grow-your-people-and-organisation-webinar/">Read more</a></strong></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-finance-apprenticeships-can-boost-business/">How finance apprenticeships can boost business</a></strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-finance-apprenticeships-can-boost-business/"><img src="https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/11/acca-carousel-091121.jpg" width="280" height="158" /></a><strong> PROMOTED | As the world’s most forward-thinking professional accountancy body...<strong><a href="https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/how-finance-apprenticeships-can-boost-business/">Read more</a></strong></strong></li> </ul> </div></aside><aside id="custom_html-5" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><!-- /13644946/PTOD_SIDEBAR_2 --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1630511066581-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1630511066581-0'); }); </script> </div></div></aside><aside id="black-studio-tinymce-21" class="widget widget_black_studio_tinymce"><div class="textwidget"><p><img src="https://www.personneltoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/07/logo.svg" alt="Personnel Today Jobs" /><br /> <br /> <iframe src="https://jobs.personneltoday.com/widget/bootstrap/job/#i=49" id="mdgxWidgetiFrame" style="width: 100%; border: 0; height: 700px; background: 0" frameBorder="0">

Union membership in the UK for last few years has been on the rise (albeit modestly). Trade unions remain an important actor in how the UK employment market is regulated and their influence has been particularly prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of their campaign to provide a decent level of statutory sick pay for all workers. On a more macro level, the TUC has also been extremely vocal about structural issues within the UK employment market and in particular how certain employers within the gig economy have been seen to avoid their responsibilities by offering what he describes as bogus self-employment. In this episode you'll discover: