AnxietyNHSDepressionStressMental health conditions

Occupational health must be at heart of NHS post-Covid recovery, says SOM

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Pegasus Pics / Shutterstock.com
Pegasus Pics / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Occupational health provision and support for exhausted healthcare workers needs to be at the heart of any NHS post-Covid recovery plan, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has said. The call follows the warning last week by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee that the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England must develop a ‘national health and care recovery plan’ by April to tackle the massive elective care backlog caused by the pandemic. SOM highlighted that one of the key pressures over the winter affecting employers across the board, but the NHS in particular, has been record levels of sickness absence as workers have to self-isolate, something where occupational health can play a key support role. OH practitioners had the skills, expertise and leadership to equip employers and employees with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to return to work quickly, maintain physical and mental health, and reduce presenteeism and staff turnover, SOM pointed out. In particular, OH potentially could play a critical part in helping to stop exhausted health professionals burning out and leaving the profession earlier than planned. Any future NHS recovery plans therefore needed to include OH, with the profession supporting emergency care, mental health, GPs, community care and social care, the society added.

NHS burnout

NHS staff shortages 'biggest driver of burnout' Burnout and exhaustion stalk NHS response to Covid second wave Four ways to spot, and avoid, occupational burnout
SOM president Dr Jayne Moore said: “Within business the individual worker is an important asset and attending to employee health and wellbeing is paramount.  This has been brought into focus during the pandemic. “Occupational health can help to reduce levels of
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

CPD: Drinking deep – Anglian Water’s response to...

CPD activities: Drinking deep – Anglian Water’s response...

One in 50 thought to have long Covid

Putting rail industry health on the right track

Why workplace health support may need to become...

Occupational health must develop ‘trustful’ relationships to support...

How the NHS backlog is presenting opportunities for...

Guidance launched on health assessments within construction

Drink, drugs and self-harming – health challenges in...

OH urged to step up support during Covid...