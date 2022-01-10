Occupational health must be at heart of NHS post-Covid recovery, says SOM

the warning last week by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee that the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England must develop a ‘national health and care recovery plan’ by April to tackle the massive elective care backlog caused by the pandemic. SOM highlighted that one of the key pressures over the winter affecting employers across the board, but the NHS in particular, has been record levels of sickness absence as workers have to self-isolate, something where occupational health can play a key support role. OH practitioners had the skills, expertise and leadership to equip employers and employees with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to return to work quickly, maintain physical and mental health, and reduce presenteeism and staff turnover, SOM pointed out. In particular, OH potentially could play a critical part in helping to stop exhausted health professionals burning out and leaving the profession earlier than planned. Any future NHS recovery plans therefore needed to include OH, with the profession supporting emergency care, mental health, GPs, community care and social care, the society added.Occupational health provision and support for exhausted healthcare workers needs to be at the heart of any NHS post-Covid recovery plan, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has said. The call follows