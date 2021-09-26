Half of over-50s waiting for NHS surgery in pain every day

University of Aberdeen study. Independent Age’s report found that uncertainty, poor communication and a lack of support had made the lives of those waiting for treatment “excruciating”, “intolerable” and “lonely”.More than half of over-50s waiting for an operation are in pain every day, according to a report that delves into the impact of long NHS waiting lists. In its "Patiently waiting" report, older people’s charity Independent Age found that 52% of over-50s waiting for a procedure experienced pain on a daily basis, while 55% struggled with day-to-day activities. The number of people on NHS waiting lists is now at a record 5.61 million, with one-in-three over-65s waiting more than 12 months for a planned procedure, according to the report. The delay in hip and knee surgery has also resulted in a 40% increase in opioid drug use to relieve pain, according to a