Half of over-50s waiting for NHS surgery in pain every day

More than half of over-50s waiting for an operation are in pain every day, according to a report that delves into the impact of long NHS waiting lists. In its "Patiently waiting" report, older people’s charity Independent Age found that 52% of over-50s waiting for a procedure experienced pain on a daily basis, while 55% struggled with day-to-day activities. The number of people on NHS waiting lists is now at a record 5.61 million, with one-in-three over-65s waiting more than 12 months for a planned procedure, according to the report. The delay in hip and knee surgery has also resulted in a 40% increase in opioid drug use to relieve pain, according to a University of Aberdeen study. Independent Age’s report found that uncertainty, poor communication and a lack of support had made the lives of those waiting for treatment “excruciating”, “intolerable” and “lonely”. Seventy-one per cent reported pain at some point while on a waiting list and 47% said the NHS had not provided or offered any support for them to manage their condition or the pain relating to it. Just 15% had received information about pain management and 41% described the communication from the hospital or clinician was poor. “We recognise the NHS has been under huge pressure due to Covid-19 and their staff have gone above and beyond to support those with the virus and to keep routine services running. However, we now have the longest backlogs on record and a significant number of people over 65 are caught up in them,” said Deborah Alsina, c
