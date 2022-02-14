Fit for WorkConditionsCardiacReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

NHS cardiac waiting lists continuing to lengthen, warns charity

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Waiting lists for heart procedures and heart operations are now some 25% longer than they were before the pandemic began, an analysis of NHS England figures has shown. The data-crunching by the charity the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has suggested the number of people on cardiac waiting lists grew to 291,000 at the end of December 2021 in England. The BHF has been consistently warning about lengthening waiting lists, even for time-critical elective procedures, as the NHS has grappled to cope with the pressures of the pandemic. For occupational health practitioners and employers, the impact of this can mean workers being stuck at home unable to work, or having to work in adjusted roles or duties while they wait for their procedure to happen. There can also be a knock-on impact if the individual is in pain, or their health is deteriorating or if there begin to be mental ill health consequences, perhaps anxiety or fear, that build up over time. A total of 3,907 people had been waiting more than a year in December 2021, the BHF said,140 times higher than before the pandemic began when just 28 people were waiting this long. Nearly 100 people had been waiting more than two years, and 29% of people on waiting lists for potentially lifesaving heart care in England have been waiting over four months (or 18 weeks).

Cardiac waits and Covid-19

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

