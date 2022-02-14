EducationLatest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

University staff begin 10-day strike action

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Industrial action against pension reform, pay and conditions has been ongoing since 2018
University staff have today begun 10 days of strike action in their ongoing fight against pension changes, pay and working conditions. Over a million students will be affected by the strikes, according to the University and College Union (UCU), with the first five-day action beginning today (14 February). Staff from 68 universities are involved. This will be followed by two further strikes of two days from 21 February and three days from 28 February. This week’s dispute focuses on changes made to the Universities Superannuation Scheme that will mean members earning above a certain threshold would have to pay additional contributions for the same level of pension benefit. UCU union has claimed that changes made to the pension scheme between 2011 to 2019 mean that a typical member will be around £240,000 worse off when they retire. This month’s set of strikes follows three days of strike action in December 2021, when staff at 58 universities came out in support.

USS pension dispute

Universities union votes for 10 days of strike action

Union threatens strike over cut to pensions

Staff could be ‘priced out’ of universities’ pension scheme

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said that vice-chancellors had “failed staff and students” by pushing through “brutal pension cuts and doing nothing to address failing pay, pay inequality, the rampant use of insecure contracts and unmanageable workloads”. “It is outrageous that when they should be trying to resolve this dispute, employer representatives have instead been finding new ways to deduct pay from university workers,” she added. “Rather than punishing their workforce, these so-called leaders need to look in the mirror and ask why students su
