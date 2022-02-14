University staff begin 10-day strike action

changes made to the Universities Superannuation Scheme that will mean members earning above a certain threshold would have to pay additional contributions for the same level of pension benefit. UCU union has claimed that changes made to the pension scheme between 2011 to 2019 mean that a typical member will be around £240,000 worse off when they retire. This month’s set of strikes follows three days of strike action in December 2021, when staff at 58 universities came out in support.University staff have today begun 10 days of strike action in their ongoing fight against pension changes, pay and working conditions. Over a million students will be affected by the strikes, according to the University and College Union (UCU), with the first five-day action beginning today (14 February). Staff from 68 universities are involved. This will be followed by two further strikes of two days from 21 February and three days from 28 February. This week’s dispute focuses on