NHS reveals plan to address elective care backlog

its plan to tackle the Covid-19 backlog of elective care will give patients greater control over their own health and offer greater choice of where to get treatment if they face a long wait. Six million people in England are currently waiting for NHS treatment, and only 75% of people needing a diagnostic test receive it within six weeks, compared to 96% pre-pandemic. By March 2025, the NHS aims to have eliminated waits of longer than a year for elective care. By July 2022 no one will wait longer than two years for elective treatment, it claims, and by April 2023 no one will wait longer than 18 months. Suspected cancer referrals will also be sped up, with patients who have been referred by their GP either diagnosed or discharged within 28 days. This is expected to affect 75% of referrals by March 2024. This follows the publication of a 10-year plan to improve cancer care and diagnosis in England last week. Overall, NHS England wants to deliver around 30% more elective activity by 2024/25 than before the pandemic. The plan also outlines proposals to:NHS England has unveiled a plan to slash waiting times for elective care, allowing patients to get seen and treated more quickly, which is likely to minimise the time they spend absent from work. The NHS hopes the measures outlined in
- Open more community diagnostic centres for checks, scans and tests. It plans to have at least 100 in place over the next three years, up from 69 currently
- Expand the use of surgical hubs to carry out planned elective surgeries
- Launch a new online platform – called My Planned Care – to allow patients to see waiting times, tailored information about their planned surgery, and personalised support
- Make outpatient care more personalised.