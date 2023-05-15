NHS to roll out at-home hepatitis C testing kits

NHS England is rolling out at-home testing kits for hepatitis C as part of an ambitious programme to eradicate the blood-borne disease by or before 2030.

The test involves a finger prick with a tiny blood sample dropped into a test tube, which is posted to a lab for analysis. Those who receive a positive test result will then be contacted and referred for treatment, NHS England has said.

The new self-testing kits are designed to reach people who may not be engaged with other services, such as drug and alcohol support, prison and probation services, as well as people who may have potentially been exposed to virus in the past, or who do not feel able to approach their GP, NHS England has added.

Risk factors for hepatitis C include previous or current injecting drug use, being in the criminal justice system and being born, or have lived, in a country where the bloodborne disease is endemic. This can include countries in South Asia, such as Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, and where people can come into contact with infected blood through medical procedures, blood transfusions and blood products, or equipment used in cosmetic services. The web portal will be available in both Urdu and English.

From a workplace perspective, there is likely to be a role for occupational health teams in terms of, first, promoting the existence of these new testing kits but, second, potentially supporting employees who have received a positive test, perhaps out of the blue.

This can include support and reassurance around mental health and wellbeing and how to live with the hepatitis C. But there may also be a need for potential workplace adjustments to duties to accommodate symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, nausea and abdominal pain. There may, too, be a need to build in greater flexibility in terms of allowing an employee time off for treatment, including the possible side-effects of treatment.

A further area of focus for OH teams will be around risk management and mitigation of needlestick injuries, especially in the healthcare setting, as this can be a key risk factor for the disease.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said of the initiative: “As we celebrate 75 years of the NHS, I’m delighted we are on track to eliminate hepatitis C as a public health threat by 2030, which may rank among the most significant NHS successes in history, alongside the mass vaccination of polio and diphtheria, organ transplants and driving down smoking rates.

“As patient numbers get smaller and each remaining case becomes harder to find and cure, it’s vital we offer easy-to-access self-test kits – especially for those who have been exposed to the virus but may be reluctant to come forward. This latest tool will therefore be critical to ensuring more people can receive the treatment they need, or peace of mind, at the earliest opportunity.”

Rachel Halford, chief executive of The Hepatitis C Trust, pointed out that hepatitis C can normally be treated by a short course of tablets. ”People can be exposed to hepatitis C a number of ways, including having a blood transfusion before the early 1990s, having medical treatment or a tattoo abroad or via injecting drugs use,” she said.

“Free, at-home testing kits will give anyone who is worried about hepatitis C the ability to find out their status quickly and confidentially.”