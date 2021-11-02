How to manage your leadership blind spots

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Often faced with chaos and difficult decisions, leaders tend to focus on what’s in front of them. Elva Ainsworth explores the value of deploying a ‘rear-view’ mirror to see where they might be missing something. When we drive, we obviously need to look at where we are going. We need mirrors to see behind us and then we still need to turn our heads to see what is in our blind spot. The principle is the same for business leaders. You will generally be looking at what is in front of you – the staff, the business, the problems and the inbox. You may occasionally get some feedback on stuff you have missed but even so, you still need to actively turn and look from time to time to check how you are doing. So how can we keep an eye on the blind spots in order to drive safely and lead responsibly?
Elva Ainsworth is CEO of Talent Innovations and author of Reboot Your Reputation: 11 Ways to Change Their Minds.