Fit for WorkOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence managementOccupational Health

SOM urges Treasury to pick up pace on OH reform

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be presenting his next Budget on 15 March.
Photo: Ian Davidson/Alamy
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be presenting his next Budget on 15 March.
Photo: Ian Davidson/Alamy

The government needs to go “further and faster” on reforming occupational health, SOM (the Society of Occupational Medicine) has said, and this needs to include rethinking the fit note.

The call has been made in discussions with the Treasury ahead of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s next Budget on 15 March.

SOM said the cross-departmental Work and Health Unit needed to accelerate the activity outlined in the government’s response to the Health is Everyone’s Business consultation. The government responded to the 2019 consultation back in 2021 and since then the pace of change has been glacially slow.

SOM in particular called for the Treasury to sign off on pilots for the proposed subsidy model to incentivise businesses to invest in occupational health, especially small and medium-sized employers.

It also needed to give the green light to funding plans for wider training of professionals both inside health (such as social prescribers) and outside health (such as work coaches) to carry out health and work conversations.

Occupational health reform

Use OH to tackle post-pandemic worklessness, SOM urges government

Occupational health reforms ‘need momentum’, urges SOM

Make universal access to occupational health a reality following Covid-19, urges SOM

As part of its longstanding campaign for universal access to occupational health, SOM urged Hunt to accelerate OH input into primary care and continue to put more investment into OH within the NHS, especially within the NHS Workforce Plan and NHS England’s Growing occupational health and wellbeing strategy.

SOM also said it wanted to see new pilots being agreed and funded to bring OH more into the hospital discharge process for people of working age.

All this links back to long-term barriers to accessing occupational health, SOM has argued.

These include a lack of knowledge about OH by employers. More communication and marketing is needed, as SMEs often do not want to take the perceived financial ‘risk’ to invest in OH.

There is a greater need to invest in long-term OH staffing by both the NHS and commercial OH companies.

The fit note also needs a significant rethink, SOM argued. As things stand, the fit note was little more than “a gateway to long-term sickness absence”, it argued.

“95% of the time, it is used to sign people off work altogether. One third of people are signed off work for four weeks or longer, by which time 20% will never return to work. Once signed off work for six months, 80% will never return to work. Early intervention is key,” SOM said.

“Across government, there should also be greater leadership as to the advantages of staying in work, that work is generally good for health, and what OH can offer,” SOM added.

Occupational health physician Dr Lara Shemtob, of London’s Imperial College and who has been working with SOM on this, said: “Barriers to using the fit note to its full potential in general practice include time and expertise, and that is where specialist occupational health knowledge can help. Perhaps the biggest barrier to using the fit note effectively in practice is the widespread narrative around the ‘sick note’.

“Most people do not realise that the fit note can be used to suggest changes to their work to help support them to keep working when living through a period of ill health. We must support people who are living through ill health to understand that work can be good for their health, and using fit notes effectively can be a way of achieving this,” Dr Shemtob added.

More positively, it is expected that moves to develop a new Centre for Work and Health could take a step forward next month, as part of a new round of research grants from the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ethnic minority groups no longer more likely to...

More people worried about workplace air quality since...

Occupational cancer study launched among Tyne & Wear...

Mental health first aid bill ‘could create negative...

Cheaper menopause treatment scheme announced

Psychological safety pioneer lands new academic wellbeing role

NHS sewage leaks raise health fears for staff...

Campaign to encourage more women to take up...

Fear and ignorance stopping men getting checked for...

Remote health consultations often cost more, research finds