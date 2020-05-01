Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2020 open for entries

Occupational health has been pivotal in helping employers, and the NHS, manage the coronavirus pandemic. Now’s the time to get something back – to recognise your hard work and all that you achieve and deliver – by entering this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards.

From record floods through to a global pandemic, already this year has been hugely challenging for occupational health, and we may not be out of the woods yet.

But, if anything, this makes it even more important to be recognising the contribution OH makes and has made, especially during these difficult times, and shouting out about excellence in the delivery of occupational and workplace health support.

The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are an opportunity to thank your team for all their hard work and to showcase your work – your excellence – to your peers and the wider workplace health/OH community.

And the awards are now open (as of Friday 01 May). So get entering!

The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards will be your chance to validate the great work you know you already do, and to have your team and work profiled within the pages of Occupational Health & Wellbeing and online on personneltoday.com

Entries are now open. But don’t delay – as the closing date for submissions will be Friday 03 July.

Six categories

The categories for the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are unchanged on last year, and are:

Best mental health initiative

Best musculoskeletal initiative

Best wellbeing initiative

OH team of the year (private sector)

OH team of the year (public sector)

Best multidisciplinary initiative

Entries are welcome from OH teams of all sizes, whether directly employed or working on a contract basis. Entries from individual practitioners will also be very welcome. Teams can enter as many categories as they wish. The awards are free to enter.

For the OH team of the year (public sector), we welcome applications from teams working within the NHS and charity sector as well as more widely within the public sector.

Once the deadline has closed, entries will be judged by a panel of occupational health experts. A shortlist will be published online and in print in September.

The winners will then be announced in print in the October edition and online on Friday 02 October.

The winners will have an opportunity to be profiled within Occupational Health & Wellbeing and will receive special winners’ certificates (digital and physical).

Nic Paton, editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, said: “Our judges were blown away by the quality and calibre of last year’s entries, and so I am very much hoping this year’s awards will build upon that momentum.

“It has been a very hard few months for everyone. OH practitioners from all parts of the profession have been, and will remain, pivotal in helping the UK manage and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To that end, the Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are a much-needed opportunity for OH teams and practitioners to make some noise, to get the credit you deserve for the amazing work you do, day in and day out. I urge you to enter this year’s awards.”

Please note, the Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are not connected to The Personnel Today Awards, which take place in November.