OH urged to take a lead on supporting obesity in the workplace

Healthcare professionals, obesity and employment’ by the workplace think-tank the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) has been developed to help healthcare professionals discuss employment issues with people living with obesity. The guide is part of IES’ ‘Purpose’ programme (Promoting Understanding and Research into Productivity, Obesity Stigma and Employment) which is focusing on ways in which workplaces and the wider labour market can be improved for people living with overweight and obesity. The report, which was published to coincide with World Obesity Day today (Friday 4 March), details the nature and prevalence of obesity stigma among healthcare professionals and outlines why it is important employment is discussed in healthcare settings. Alongside this, it addresses some of the challenges healthcare professionals may face when talking to people living with obesity about work. When it comes to occupational health, the guide recommends that practitioners should “work closely alongside both organisations and employees living with obesity to design and implement relevant workplace support programmes and workplace adjustments to help employees living and working with obesity safely return to, and/or remain in the workplace.” Healthcare professionals, including OH, have an important and active role in the prevention and treatment of obesity, it argues.Occupational health professionals need to be proactive and work closely with vocational rehabilitation specialists, employers and employees to support workers living with obesity to remain in work, a report has argued. The research document ‘