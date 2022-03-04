Fit for WorkBlood pressureObesityConditionsMental health conditions

OH urged to take a lead on supporting obesity in the workplace

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Occupational health professionals need to be proactive and work closely with vocational rehabilitation specialists, employers and employees to support workers living with obesity to remain in work, a report has argued. The research document ‘Healthcare professionals, obesity and employment’ by the workplace think-tank the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) has been developed to help healthcare professionals discuss employment issues with people living with obesity. The guide is part of IES’ ‘Purpose’ programme (Promoting Understanding and Research into Productivity, Obesity Stigma and Employment) which is focusing on ways in which workplaces and the wider labour market can be improved for people living with overweight and obesity. The report, which was published to coincide with World Obesity Day today (Friday 4 March), details the nature and prevalence of obesity stigma among healthcare professionals and outlines why it is important employment is discussed in healthcare settings. Alongside this, it addresses some of the challenges healthcare professionals may face when talking to people living with obesity about work. When it comes to occupational health, the guide recommends that practitioners should “work closely alongside both organisations and employees living with obesity to design and implement relevant workplace support programmes and workplace adjustments to help employees living and working with obesity safely return to, and/or remain in the workplace.” Healthcare professionals, including OH, have an important and active role in the prevention and treatment of obesity, it argues.

Obesity and the workplace

Links between obesity and more severe Covid-19 highlighted Fighting fat: how occupational health can help tackle obesity
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

More than 10 million workers suffering from burnout

Warning of hearing loss among young people

Post-pandemic mental ill health evidence ‘the tip of...

Women still reluctant to discuss menstrual ill health...

Pandemic led to sharp decline in breast screening,...

One in three women call in sick because...

New NHS standards set to speed up mental...

The role of CBT in addressing insomnia

More action urged on remote work health risks

Some diabetes drugs can protect against heart failure