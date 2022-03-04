Global mobilityEuropeLatest NewsTech sectorEthics

CIPD asks businesses to support employees over Ukraine conflict

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch IT is one of the sectors where the UK has high proportions of workers from eastern Europe
Photo: Shutterstock
IT is one of the sectors where the UK has high proportions of workers from eastern Europe
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers have been urged by HR’s leading body in the UK, the CIPD, to show flexibility and understanding with all workers affected by the invasion of Ukraine. The CIPD has said that increased flexibility over working hours, compassionate support including bereavement leave, and wellbeing checks were all facets of what employees from eastern Europe with links to Ukraine required. It also pointed to the difficulties involved with having to make rapid decisions to withdraw businesses from Russia for ethical and reputational reasons. Companies with strong links to Russia have been faced with difficult decisions over employees with one IT recruitment agency having to cut ties with its founder city after a negative reaction to it from international clients and candidates. Charles Cotton, senior performance and reward adviser at the CIPD, said: “The terrible situation in Ukraine means business has had to respond from both a moral and reputational standpoint. However, buyers or suppliers will find it easier to extricate themselves from Russia than businesses who have worksites there given the possible consequences for local staff. “HR teams will need to think about the related people issues of such a move, for example, if they can relocate staff elsewhere.

International HR

Ukraine: ‘I don’t care if I’m fired. You have to do something’

Visas extended for Ukrainians in the UK

ISO standard provides a step up in travel risk management
“Understandably, there is also more interest in pension funds at this time. Employers should be open and transparent about what kind of investments are being made on behalf of their employees, and provide details on any plans to divest funds." Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, said: “Employers can help by providing flexibility and understanding if they have members of staff who are
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ikea latest business to shut down in Russia

BrewDog: Is employee voice the answer to a...

Why algorithms at work aren’t all bad

Four in 10 think firms should focus on...

Report: Prioritise workers’ pensions, not shareholder returns

The importance of prioritising the ‘S’ in ESG

Algorithms assault workers’ dignity, hear MPs as they...

CIPD ACE: HR faces ‘once in a lifetime’...

Toughen up ministerial conduct code, committee advises

How to turn transformational culture from fantasy to...