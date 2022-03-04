CIPD asks businesses to support employees over Ukraine conflict

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employers have been urged by HR’s leading body in the UK, the CIPD, to show flexibility and understanding with all workers affected by the invasion of Ukraine. The CIPD has said that increased flexibility over working hours, compassionate support including bereavement leave, and wellbeing checks were all facets of what employees from eastern Europe with links to Ukraine required. It also pointed to the difficulties involved with having to make rapid decisions to withdraw businesses from Russia for ethical and reputational reasons. Companies with strong links to Russia have been faced with difficult decisions over employees with one IT recruitment agency having to cut ties with its founder city after a negative reaction to it from international clients and candidates. Charles Cotton, senior performance and reward adviser at the CIPD, said: “The terrible situation in Ukraine means business has had to respond from both a moral and reputational standpoint. However, buyers or suppliers will find it easier to extricate themselves from Russia than businesses who have worksites there given the possible consequences for local staff. “HR teams will need to think about the related people issues of such a move, for example, if they can relocate staff elsewhere.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper