Warning of lifetime health consequences from surge in child obesity

A dramatic increase seen in child obesity levels during the Covid-19 pandemic is set to cost the UK over £8bn and could potentially bring with it life-long health consequences, according to a study.

Obesity rose by 45% in reception age pupils (aged four to five) between 2019/20 and 2020/21, the new analysis of more than a million children by researchers at the University of Southampton showed.

While the number of four- and five-year-olds who are overweight has returned to pre-pandemic levels, tens of thousands more year six children (or aged 10-11) than expected are now living with obesity, the study concluded.

These children are therefore facing lifelong health consequences, as most overweight children will become overweight adults, the researchers have warned.

The research was led by the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton and the National Institute for Health and Care Research’s (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), in collaboration with researchers from the NIHR Imperial BRC.

It used data from the National Childhood Measurement Programme (NCMP) to calculate the increase in childhood obesity. The NCMP measures the BMI of children in reception and year six each year. The findings have been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Professor Keith Godfrey, of the University of Southampton and NIHR Southampton BRC and one of the study’s authors, said: “The surge in childhood obesity during the pandemic illustrates its profound impact on children’s development.

“Our projection that this will result in over £8.7bn in additional healthcare, economic and wider social costs is hugely concerning.

“Alongside the even higher costs of the ongoing epidemic of childhood obesity, it is clear that we need more radical new policy measures. This will help reduce obesity and secure wellbeing and prosperity for the country as a whole,” Professor Godfrey added.

It is estimated that more than one in five 10- and 11-year-olds are now living with obesity in England. Obesity raises the risk of many diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer.

It also has an important effect on quality of life and mental health. The researchers found that in this year six age group alone, the increase in overweight and obesity prevalence could cost the NHS £800m.

The researchers argue that the reasons for childhood obesity levels rocketing during the pandemic years, between 2019 and 2021, were primarily down to changes in young people’s eating habits and activity levels.

During this period, most children were schooled from home. Organised sports and recreational activities were largely unavailable and there were effects on children’s sleeping schedules and screen time.

One positive is that, by 2022, NCMP data has shown that the number of four- and five-year-olds living with obesity had returned to pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that weight gain might be reversible at this age.

However, overweight and obesity prevalence in children aged 10 and 11 remained higher than expected – representing almost 56,000 extra children. This suggests that this weight gain was likely to be more entrenched.

Mark Hanson, co-author and emeritus professor from the University of Southampton and NIHR Southampton BRC, said: “Once established, obesity has proven to be difficult to reverse. 60-85 per cent of children with obesity remain obese in adulthood, increasing their risks of future ill health.

“Our finding of a rapid return to pre-pandemic levels of overweight and obesity in the youngest children suggests new policies should target under-fives. This is likely to be an effective means of tackling the growing problem of childhood obesity,” he added.